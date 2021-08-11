The What Podcast on Bonnaroo’s COVID-19 Safety Policies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After much angst and hand-wringing from Bonnaroo fans like Brad, Barry, and Taco of The What Podcast, the festival released an announcement regarding their COVID-19 safety protocols. They also let us know when they will release the schedule, and the guys all agree the announcement is worth the wait.

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

