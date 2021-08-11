Menu
The What Podcast on Bonnaroo’s COVID-19 Safety Policies

Barry, Brad, and Lord Taco also look forward to Thursday's schedule drop

the what podcast emergency bonnaroo covid-19 vaccination test policy
The What Podcast, photo by Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Consequence Staff
August 11, 2021 | 10:27am ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    After much angst and hand-wringing from Bonnaroo fans like Brad, Barry, and Taco of The What Podcast, the festival released an announcement regarding their COVID-19 safety protocols. They also let us know when they will release the schedule, and the guys all agree the announcement is worth the wait.

    The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

    In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

Lollapalooza Aftermath the what podcast

The Aftermath of Lollapalooza on The What Podcast

August 4, 2021

lollapalooza returning the what covid-19 music festivals podcast

The What Podcasts on the Reality of Lollapalooza and Festivals Returning

July 29, 2021

cautious clay the what podcast

From Real Estate to Roo: Cautious Clay Joins The What Podcast

July 22, 2021

the what podcast bonnaroo lineup changes arch alex young

Consequence Founder Alex Young Joins The What Podcast

July 14, 2021

 

mt joy the what podcast ask the google box beat

Mt. Joy Answer Google’s Questions on The What Podcast

July 7, 2021

the what bonnaroo podcast odds and ends 2021 music festivals

The What Podcast on the Odds and Ends of 2021 Music Festivals

June 30, 2021

the what podcast bonnaroo first timers checklist totems

The What Podcast's Bonnaroo First-Timers Checklist

June 23, 2021

what podcast troy hanson lollapalooza songs get played on radio cumulus broadcasting head of rock programming festivals

Cumulus' Troy Hanson Shares the Secret to Getting a Song on the Radio with The What Podcast

June 16, 2021

