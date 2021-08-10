Bonnaroo 2021 to Require COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Festival

Bonnaroo will require attendees of its upcoming festival to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test result upon entering the grounds.

The protocols are the same as the ones employed at Lollapalooza late last month. Both festivals are produced by Live Nation.

For Bonnaroo attendees who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hour of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo will also offer COVID-19 rapid antigen testing on site for $40.

Additionally, unvaccinated individuals will be asked to wear a mask at all times while on the festival’s grounds. Masks will also be required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in any indoor spaces, including the General Store, Plaza Barns, and all enclosed activations.

If an individual tests positive for COVID-19 during the festival, “they will be given a second complimentary test for confirmation. Medical staff will notify the individual of their test status, remove their festival wristband, and provide them a pre-printed card with instructions on how to request a refund for their ticket.”

“Patrons who test positive are not allowed to remain on site and will be asked to collect their belongings and exit the site immediately.”

Additional details on Bonnaroo’s COVID-19 safety protocols can be found on the festival’s website.

Bonnaroo takes place September 2nd-5th in Manchester, Tennessee, featuring a lineup led by Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, My Morning Jacket, Lil Baby, and Phoebe Bridgers.

