Bonnaroo’s 2021 Schedule: The What Podcast’s Lord Taco’s Picks

The folks of The What Podcast take a deep dive into the newly-released Bonnaroo schedule

The What Podcast, photo by David Brendan Hall
Consequence Staff
August 18, 2021 | 1:07pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    As every Bonnaroo veteran knows, a big part of the fun ahead of the fest is spending time pouring over the schedule to make your lineup. With the daily schedules now out, it’s time to plan your route between the stages and lament over the inevitable conflicts that will occur.

    The What podcast hosts Barry, Brad, and Lord Taco will each share their schedules between now and the big event. Up first on today’s episode of the premiere Bonnaroo and music festival podcast, Lord Taco steps up to the schedule first.

    The What originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and the touring industry as a whole.

    In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

