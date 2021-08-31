Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Manchester, Tennessee Schools Close Due to Bonnaroo Traffic Changes Following Hurricane Ida

The festival has had to reduce its camping capacity, causing traffic issues for the surrounding areas

Bonnaroo traffic schools close elementary Manchester Tennessee classes closed middle school kids students 2021 Bonnaroo music festival hurricane ida weather mud
Bonnaroo mud, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 31, 2021 | 3:59pm ET

    Update: Bonnaroo 2021 is officially canceled.

    While some schools close down for religious holidays or dangerous weather, only a select few get the honor of shutting down because of their proximity to high-profile music festivals. Earlier today, Manchester City Schools in Tennessee announced that students will no longer be expected to attend classes this week due to traffic patterns from Bonnaroo.

    “Due to expected increased traffic volume because of weather related changes to Bonnaroo entry, Manchester City Schools will be closed Wednesday, September 1. Students will return on September 7. There will be no extended care,” reads a statement on the school’s Facebook page. Two elementary schools and one middle school will be directly impacted by the changes, and hopefully any kid that was contemplating skipping school to see Tyler, the Creator or Foo Fighters can now do so guilt-free.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Roo’s traffic changes came in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which left much of the festival’s campgrounds unusably saturated with standing water. As a result, organizers have decided to reduce their camping capacity. While they’re offering full refunds for those who no longer wish to attend (until 8:00 p.m. CT today, August 31st), many of those still planning on heading to The Farm will have to deal with day parking. That, it seems, is what’s causing the traffic headaches for MCS.

    Arguably the most entertaining part of this whole ordeal is the fact that Manchester City Schools already planned to give kids the Friday of Bonnaroo off anyway. Their calendar reveals that this Wednesday was scheduled to be an early dismissal day, Thursday was tapped as an “Administrative Day,” and Friday was the coveted “Bonnaroo Day” where kids get the full day off. Of course, the following Monday is Labor Day, so it appears the only massive change to Manchester’s academic schedule is switching Wednesday from a half-day to a full day off.

    Interestingly, the area’s Coffee County Schools had already canceled their week of classes due to COVID concerns. Manchester, TN is the country seat of Coffee, but Manchester City Schools and CCS are different systems. Whether it’s COVID or Ida, though, it seems school’s out and mud is in for ‘Roo.

    Advertisement

    Khruangbin Discuss Preparing for Bonnaroo 2021 on The What Podcast
     Editor's Pick
    Khruangbin Discuss Preparing for Bonnaroo 2021 on The What Podcast

    Bonnaroo 2021 is set to take place this weekend, September 2nd-5th (if the grounds hold up, that is). This year’s lineup includes Foo Fighers, Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, My Morning Jacket, and Janelle Monáe, among countless others. Attendees will need to provide a COVID-19 vaccination card or negative test to attend.

    Still unsure who to catch at the festival? Luckily for you, The What Podcast’s Barry and Lord Taco have both weighed in with their personal schedule recommendations.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Bonnaroo 2021 canceled

Bonnaroo Canceled Due to Unsafe Conditions Caused by Hurricane Ida

and August 31, 2021

olympia festival loveoly summer fest jonathan richman scam

Olympia Music Festival Scammed by Fake Jonathan Richman

August 30, 2021

Morrissey riot fest

Morrissey Replacing Nine Inch Nails at Riot Fest, No Word on Who is Replacing Morrissey

August 19, 2021

Nine Inch Nails cancel 2021 concerts tour dates festivals pixies cleveland riot fest louder than life welcome to rockville

Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Remaining 2021 Concerts

August 19, 2021

 

mask sign

Los Angeles County to Require Masks at All Major Outdoor Events

August 17, 2021

Governors Ball giveaway

Win a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Governors Ball 2021

August 16, 2021

Tyler the Creator Duran Duran ACL

Tyler, the Creator and Duran Duran Join Austin City Limits' 2021 Lineup

and August 11, 2021

Dave Grohl Stevie Nicks

Shaky Knees Taps Foo Fighters to Replace Stevie Nicks on 2021 Lineup

August 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Manchester, Tennessee Schools Close Due to Bonnaroo Traffic Changes Following Hurricane Ida

Menu Shop Search Sale