Brandi Carlile Performs “Black Hole Sun” with Soundgarden’s Surviving Members: Watch

Over the weekend, Brandi Carlile reunited with surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron during her concert at Gorge Amphitheatre in their shared home state of Washington. Together, they performed Soundgarden’s classic “Black Hole Sun” and the band’s fan-favorite “Searching with My Good Eye Closed.” Watch fan-shot footage below.

Carlile and the grunge rockers had previously teamed up to record new versions of the tracks for a Record Store Day 12-inch last year. The new takes on “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching with My Good Eye Closed” were recorded at Seattle’s London Bridge Studio, a starting place for Carlile and Soundgarden early in their careers.

As The Seattle Times points out, “Searching” was a staple of Carlile’s set during her early days playing gigs in bars, making her recent collaborations with Soundgarden a full-circle moment. Saturday wasn’t the first time Carlile performed on stage with Thayil, Shepherd, and Cameron, either. In January 2019, she joined the trio for “Black Hole Sun” during a massive tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in Los Angeles.

Saturday’s concert was part of Carlile’s North American tour in support of her upcoming album, In These Silent Days, due out on October 1st. Check out the full schedule here, and pick up tickets to upcoming dates via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

