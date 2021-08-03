Brendan Fraser to Appear in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon already had an undeniably stellar cast, but it just got even better because Brendan Fraser has been announced as a new addition.

Fraser will appear in the new feature film alongside Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Also rounding out the cast are fan favorite Jesse Plemons and real-life country rockers Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Scorsese’s movie will be a direct adaptation of David Grann’s true-crime thriller Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the story revolves around the gristly murders of members of the Osage Nation, a group of people who became the richest folks in the world overnight when oil was found under their land. As the bodies began piling up, the FBI got involved, uncovering one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history. Fraser will reportedly play the lawyer WS Hamilton, notes Deadline.

Advertisement

Related Video

It’s been nearly three years since news first broke about Killers of the Flower Moon. Back then, Scorsese couldn’t have been more excited about bringing the true-crime story to life onscreen. “When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” he said. “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”

In addition to the previously named actors, Killers of the Flower Moon stars William Belleau (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), Lily Gladstone (Billions), and Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman). Eric Roth wrote the script, and Apple is picking up the tab on the reported $150 million budget. As is the case with most every Scorsese movie, it will no doubt be worth it.

It’s great to see Fraser getting some well-deserved gigs again after he was allegedly blacklisted from Hollywood for speaking up about being sexually assaulted. Fraser was back on the big screen earlier this summer in Steven Soderbergh’s great new movie No Sudden Move, he’s still acting as a misfit superhero in the TV show Doom Patrol, and he will star in Darren Aronofsky’s new A24 flick The Whale down the line. Plus, Deadline just revealed Fraser has also been cast in Max Barbakow’s upcoming film Brothers alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close.

Advertisement