Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Queen’s Brian May Calls Eric Clapton and Other Anti-Vaxxers “Fruitcakes”

Clapton has refused to play shows requiring proof of vaccination

brian may slams eric clapton and calls anti-vaxxers fruitcakes
Eric Clapton, photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, and Brian May, photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 7, 2021 | 3:09pm ET

    Don’t stop us now… from getting our vaccines. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads through the world, some musicians and venues are scrambling to keep the once-promised return of live music a reality, with artists like Queen’s Brian May urging fans to get their doses by all possible means. In light of some concerts requiring a proof of vaccination for entry, Eric Clapton made his anti-vax stance widely known, saying he’ll refuse to play shows where a “discriminated” (a.k.a. safely vaccinated) audience is present. May, on the other hand, is fervently pro-vax. In a recent interview with The Independent, the guitarist went so far as to deem anti-vaxxers “fruitcakes” — even the fellow musicians he admires most.

    “I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,” May said. “He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.”

    He continued: “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.” We have just one question for May: What is this mysterious “fruitcake jar” the UK has, and can we please get one in the US, too?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    May, a noted animal rights activist, rang in 2021 by releasing a badger-scented perfume. His band Queen recently became the first UK group with a RIAA-certified diamond single, which is, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

Dennis Thomas of Kool & the Gang

R.I.P. Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, Saxophonist of Kool & The Gang Dead at 70

August 7, 2021

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wins Olympic silver medal for team equestrian jumping

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Wins Silver Medal at the Olympics

August 7, 2021

Foxing Draw Down the Moon stream new album song music single record apple music spotify, photo by Hayden Molinarolo

Foxing Share New Album Draw Down the Moon: Stream

August 6, 2021

the weeknd take my breath new single stream music video

Song of the Week: The Weeknd Returns With the Heart-Pounding "Take My Breath"

and August 6, 2021

 

Aimee Mann Queens of the Summer Hotel stream new album song single Suicide Is Murder music video Amy Man, photo via YouTube/MMXXI SuperEgo Records

Aimee Mann Announces New Album Queens of the Summer Hotel, Shares Song: Stream

August 6, 2021

Live Nation concerts

Live Nation to Allow Artists to Determine Vaccine Requirements at Concerts

August 6, 2021

kam-bu new album black on black stuck song single music video stream rachel chinouriri

Kam-Bu Announces New EP Black on Black, Shares "Stuck": Stream

August 6, 2021

Sparks Release Annette Soundtrack Featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard: Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Queen's Brian May Calls Eric Clapton and Other Anti-Vaxxers "Fruitcakes"

Menu Shop Search Sale