Queen’s Brian May Calls Eric Clapton and Other Anti-Vaxxers “Fruitcakes”

Don’t stop us now… from getting our vaccines. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads through the world, some musicians and venues are scrambling to keep the once-promised return of live music a reality, with artists like Queen’s Brian May urging fans to get their doses by all possible means. In light of some concerts requiring a proof of vaccination for entry, Eric Clapton made his anti-vax stance widely known, saying he’ll refuse to play shows where a “discriminated” (a.k.a. safely vaccinated) audience is present. May, on the other hand, is fervently pro-vax. In a recent interview with The Independent, the guitarist went so far as to deem anti-vaxxers “fruitcakes” — even the fellow musicians he admires most.

“I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,” May said. “He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.”

He continued: “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.” We have just one question for May: What is this mysterious “fruitcake jar” the UK has, and can we please get one in the US, too?

May, a noted animal rights activist, rang in 2021 by releasing a badger-scented perfume. His band Queen recently became the first UK group with a RIAA-certified diamond single, which is, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

