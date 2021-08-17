Britney Spears Feels Liberated in Topless Instagram Photo Shoot: “My Purest Form !!”

Britney Spears is now one step closer to freedom, and she’s celebrating by shedding her clothes — literally.

In one of her first public statements since her father announced he’d be stepping down as her conservator, Spears posted a series of topless photos to her Instagram page. In the accompanying caption, the singer acknowledged that she has long struggled with body image issues, but now finds it therapeutic to take photos of herself in “my purest form.”

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born,” Spears explained, “and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!”

Elsewhere in her post, Spears thanked her fans who launched the Free Britney movement in response to her conservatorship. “There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine,” she said, my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!”

Spears’ next court hearing is scheduled for September 29th.

