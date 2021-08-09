Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Halts Spoken-Word Tour After Household Member Tests Positive for COVID

Dickinson postponed the final two dates of the UK tour

Bruce Dickinson Spoken Word COVID
Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, photo by Kevin RC Wilson
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 9, 2021 | 4:04pm ET

    Bruce Dickinson has postponed the final two dates of his UK spoken-word tour after a member of the Iron Maiden singer’s household tested positive for COVID-19.

    The news broke via Iron Maiden’s social media accounts, which stated that a member of Dickinson’s “immediate household” had contracted the virus. Dickinson himself tested negative, but under UK government rules, he must isolate for the next 10 days.

    The scheduled shows tonight (August 9th) at the Birmingham Alexandra and tomorrow (August 10th) at Shepherd’s Bush Empire will be rescheduled, according to the official statement:

    “Due to a member of Bruce’s immediate household having tested positive for COVID-19, it is with great regret that the final two shows of his ‘Evening With’ tour cannot go ahead as planned tonight at the Birmingham Alexandra or tomorrow at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London. Despite Bruce himself having tested negative today and throughout this tour, he now has to isolate for the next 10 days under current UK Government rules. He is understandably very upset that he won’t see you all for these final 2 shows but the safety and well-being of the fans, as well as the crew and venue-staff, obviously comes first.

    Please keep hold of your tickets for now and bear with us while we work with our promoter to endeavour to reschedule the dates. We thank you for your patience and understanding, in these still very uncertain times of the global pandemic. We’ll post all news and updates on ironmaiden.com as soon as we have a solution.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Dickinson has described the spoken-word tour as a “sideways look” at his life. The first part of the evening features a satirical monologue from the Iron Maiden frontman, featuring anecdotes, photography, videos, and even a performance or two. For example, Dickinson broke into an a cappella rendition of the Maiden song “Revelations” at one of his recent appearances (see below).

    The second half of the show consists of a AMA-style question-answer session with the audience. Considering Dickinson’s impressive resume beyond music — he’s a licensed pilot, a published author, actor, fencer, and TV commentator (just to name a few) — there’s no shortage of talking points.

    Iron Maiden new album 2021
     Editor's Pick
    Iron Maiden Announce New Album Senjutsu

    As for Iron Maiden, the legendary British metal band recently announced a new album, Senjutsu, and unveiled the animated music video for the lead single “The Writing on the Wall.” The highly anticipated LP arrives September 3rd.

    Advertisement

    See Dickinson singing “Revelations” a cappella and the full statement on the postponed shows below.

Latest Stories

Slipknot's Clown wear masks forever

Slipknot's Clown: "I'm Not Ever Going to Stop Wearing a Mask, COVID or Not"

August 9, 2021

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021

Coheed and Cambria Unveil Video for New Song "Shoulders": Watch

August 9, 2021

System of a Down Faith No More Russian Circles shows

System of a Down Announce Additional 2021 Shows with Faith No More and Russian Circles

August 9, 2021

The Offspring tap Josh Freese

The Offspring Tap Josh Freese for First Show Since Parting Ways with Drummer Pete Parada

August 9, 2021

 

les claypool geddy lee primus rush tribute tour instagram

Les Claypool Is "Learning from the Master" Geddy Lee for Primus' RUSH Tribute Tour

August 8, 2021

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 Canceled

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 Canceled Due to COVID Surge in Louisiana

August 8, 2021

Lynyrd Skynyrd Rickey Medlocke COVID

Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Tour Dates Following Rickey Medlocke's COVID-19 Diagnosis

August 8, 2021

Toyah and Robert I Touch Myself

Toyah Seductively Serenades Robert Fripp with Divinyls' "I Touch Myself": Watch

August 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Halts Spoken-Word Tour After Household Member Tests Positive for COVID

Menu Shop Search Sale