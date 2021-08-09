Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Halts Spoken-Word Tour After Household Member Tests Positive for COVID

Bruce Dickinson has postponed the final two dates of his UK spoken-word tour after a member of the Iron Maiden singer’s household tested positive for COVID-19.

The news broke via Iron Maiden’s social media accounts, which stated that a member of Dickinson’s “immediate household” had contracted the virus. Dickinson himself tested negative, but under UK government rules, he must isolate for the next 10 days.

The scheduled shows tonight (August 9th) at the Birmingham Alexandra and tomorrow (August 10th) at Shepherd’s Bush Empire will be rescheduled, according to the official statement:

“Due to a member of Bruce’s immediate household having tested positive for COVID-19, it is with great regret that the final two shows of his ‘Evening With’ tour cannot go ahead as planned tonight at the Birmingham Alexandra or tomorrow at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London. Despite Bruce himself having tested negative today and throughout this tour, he now has to isolate for the next 10 days under current UK Government rules. He is understandably very upset that he won’t see you all for these final 2 shows but the safety and well-being of the fans, as well as the crew and venue-staff, obviously comes first.

Please keep hold of your tickets for now and bear with us while we work with our promoter to endeavour to reschedule the dates. We thank you for your patience and understanding, in these still very uncertain times of the global pandemic. We’ll post all news and updates on ironmaiden.com as soon as we have a solution.”

Dickinson has described the spoken-word tour as a “sideways look” at his life. The first part of the evening features a satirical monologue from the Iron Maiden frontman, featuring anecdotes, photography, videos, and even a performance or two. For example, Dickinson broke into an a cappella rendition of the Maiden song “Revelations” at one of his recent appearances (see below).

The second half of the show consists of a AMA-style question-answer session with the audience. Considering Dickinson’s impressive resume beyond music — he’s a licensed pilot, a published author, actor, fencer, and TV commentator (just to name a few) — there’s no shortage of talking points.

As for Iron Maiden, the legendary British metal band recently announced a new album, Senjutsu, and unveiled the animated music video for the lead single “The Writing on the Wall.” The highly anticipated LP arrives September 3rd.

See Dickinson singing “Revelations” a cappella and the full statement on the postponed shows below.