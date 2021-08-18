Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to Release Silk Sonic Debut Album in January 2022

The duo say they "have the bones" of the collaborative project and "are really in touch-up mode now"

silk sonic bruno mars anderson paak debut album 2022 an evening with silk sonic
Silk Sonic, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 18, 2021 | 11:09am ET

    Since first introducing their collaborative Silk Sonic project back in March with “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have kept the music world waiting for word on their first album. It looks like we still have a few months to go, as the duo have revealed their LP, An Evening with Silk Sonic, is targeting a January 2022 release.

    The pair confirmed the news in an extensive new interview with Rolling Stone. Apparently, the album was initially set for a fall drop, but they wanted to release a few more singles to give the songs their own space. “I don’t want to be binge-watched,” explained Mars. (Since “Leave the Door Open,” we’ve only received one other Silk Sonic track: “Skate,” which arrived in late July.)

    Speaking about their detailed collaborative process, .Paak admitted he’s the “more free-form” personality, while Mars is more like a “math professor.” “He’s thinking about every aspect of the song, the math of it all,” .Paak said of his musical partner. “It’s deeper than just talking slick, or good drums, or anything like that — it’s ‘What are we talking about, what are we trying to say, what does this look like, and how are we gonna kill ’em on the hook?’”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    With “Leave the Door Open” as the band’s “mission statement,” Silk Sonic are aiming to create feel-good vibes after a year of pandemic despair. Mars detailed the goal of An Evening with Silk Sonic:

    “I hope you don’t flip the shit I’m about to say around and say, ‘These dudes are deep as a puddle.’ It’s not that. It’s just that we feel our purpose is this. We need to light up a stage, put the fear of God in anyone performing before us or after us, and bring so much joy to the people we’re in front of and the people listening. Especially in times like the time we’re in right now. For me? I know I wasn’t listening to any depressing music. We’re already in a weird spot — so to try to get in there? No! I want the escape!”

    That sonic escape route came via the ’60s and ’70s, “the old school,” as Mars called it. “I don’t know what year it is. I’m not looking at the charts. So we’d just come here every night, have a drink, and we play what we love.” In fact, .Paak apparently wears those influences right on his chest, having got a tattoo of Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, and Prince over quarantine. “This is the Avengers,” he joked. (No word on if that tattoo about not wanting his music released posthumously was also a “bored” lockdown decision.)

    Silk Sonic Skate
     Editor's Pick
    Song of the Week: Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak “Skate” Through With a Summertime Jam

    In order to create a sound that felt like their idols, however, they had to completely readjust how they played in the studio. Mars had his longtime engineer, Charles Moniz, to look into the specifics of how music was created back then, going as far as to “get the right things, down to the skins on Andy’s drums.” Added Mars, “I’ve never realized till this album how much the right guitar pick matters. The right gauged strings. All this science kinda stuff.”

    Advertisement

    Still, even with all the proper gear, things still weren’t sounding right as Mars listened back on the speakers in his Cadillac CTS (a standard real-world test for the meticulous artist). Not only did they need the proper equipment, they had to shift their performances. “Those players back then were playing with such patience,” said .Paak. “The music we grew up with is heavy drums, bass smacking, so we got all the instruments but were still like, ‘Why doesn’t it sound right?’ Because we were fucking bashing!”

    Read the full interview over at Rolling Stone, and keep an eye out for the An Evening with Silk Sonic album early next year.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

soulja boy signs chet hanks to his record label

Chet Hanks Signed a Record Deal With Soulja Boy's Label

August 18, 2021

remi wolf debut album juno release date grumpy old man quiet on set new singles stream visualizer

Remi Wolf Announces Debut Album Juno, Drops "Quiet on Set" and "Grumpy Old Man": Stream

August 18, 2021

Veganism Punk Music

Plant-Based Punk: Why Rise Against, Propagandhi, and More Bands Have Embraced Veganism

August 18, 2021

what podcast bonnaroo 2021 schedule picks choices lord taco

Bonnaroo’s 2021 Schedule: The What Podcast’s Lord Taco’s Picks

August 18, 2021

 

Best Punk Bands

The 30 Best Punk Bands of All Time

August 18, 2021

parquet courts sympathy for life new album walking at a downtown pace new song video stream

Parquet Courts Announce New Album Sympathy for Life, Share "Walking at a Downtown Pace": Stream

August 18, 2021

courtney barnett tonight show fallon rae street

Courtney Barnett Takes Us Down "Rae Street" on Fallon: Watch

August 18, 2021

waxahatchee woody guthrie cover talkin' dust bowl blues stream lyric video

Waxahatchee Covers "Talkin' Dust Bowl Blues" for Woody Guthrie Tribute Album: Stream

August 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to Release Silk Sonic Debut Album in January 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale