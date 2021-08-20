BTS Cancel “Map of the Soul Tour” Due to COVID-19 Concerns

BTS have canceled their upcoming world tour due to continuing logistical challenges caused by the pandemic.

The Korean boy band had planned to embark on their “Map of the Soul Tour,” last year, but postponed those dates at the onset of the pandemic. BTS initially intended to reschedule the dates, but “due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” the band’s label Bit Hit Music said in a statement. “Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”

Throughout the pandemic, BTS have filmed a series of performances from their home base in South Korea, which subsequently aired remotely on programs like The Tonight Show, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Unplugged. It appears the band will continue to engage with ARMY through these sort of virtual performances, as they’re “working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations,” notes Big Hit.

