BTS Cancel “Map of the Soul Tour” Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The boy band originally postponed the dates last years, but had hoped to reschedule them

BTS tour canceled
BTS, photo courtesy of artist
August 20, 2021 | 9:04am ET

    BTS have canceled their upcoming world tour due to continuing logistical challenges caused by the pandemic.

    The Korean boy band had planned to embark on their “Map of the Soul Tour,” last year, but postponed those dates at the onset of the pandemic. BTS initially intended to reschedule the dates, but “due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” the band’s label Bit Hit Music said in a statement. “Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”

    Throughout the pandemic, BTS have filmed a series of performances from their home base in South Korea, which subsequently aired remotely on programs like The Tonight Show, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Unplugged. It appears the band will continue to engage with ARMY through these sort of virtual performances, as they’re “working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations,” notes Big Hit.

    Related Video

    Members of ARMY can also get their BTS fill by checking out our podcast Stanning BTS. The latest episode finds Kayla and Bethany discussing the iconic friendship between J-Hope and Suga. Take a listen below.

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

BTS Cancel "Map of the Soul Tour" Due to COVID-19 Concerns

