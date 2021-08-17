Unpacking the New Songs on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

Rising K-pop group Tomorrow X Together is continuing the story with their latest entry, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape.

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai are definitively in their emo era, doubling down with an extra heaping of angst on this repackaged version of their May release, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

The members of Tomorrow X Together (often shortened to TXT) joined Consequence in May to discuss their musical journey. “It’s very different from the concepts we’ve shown so far,” Soobin explained. “We were able to work with many different sounds and genres for this album, which allowed us to grow as artists.”

Now, three months after the success of The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the quintet has delivered three new tracks for The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape today (August 17th). Here’s everything you need to know about the new songs.