Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Unpacking the New Songs on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

The fourth-generation K-pop leaders have released their first repackaged album

The Chaos Chapter Fight Or Escape
Tomorrow X Together, photo courtesy of Big Hit Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
August 17, 2021 | 2:00pm ET

    Rising K-pop group Tomorrow X Together is continuing the story with their latest entry, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape.

    Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai are definitively in their emo era, doubling down with an extra heaping of angst on this repackaged version of their May release, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

    The members of Tomorrow X Together (often shortened to TXT) joined Consequence in May to discuss their musical journey. “It’s very different from the concepts we’ve shown so far,” Soobin explained. “We were able to work with many different sounds and genres for this album, which allowed us to grow as artists.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Now, three months after the success of The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the quintet has delivered three new tracks for The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape today (August 17th). Here’s everything you need to know about the new songs.

Latest Stories

lorde mood ring solar power jack antonoff new song single track stream

Lorde Shares New Single "Mood Ring": Stream

August 17, 2021

Low More stream new music video song single HEY WHAT track, photo by Nathan Keay

Low Want "More" From Life on New Single: Stream

August 17, 2021

John Carpenter Halloween Kills New Soundtrack Album Unkillable New Song Stream

John Carpenter Announces Halloween Kills Soundtrack, Shares "Unkillable": Stream

August 17, 2021

every time i die new album radical

Every Time I Die Announce New Album Radical, Unleash "Post-Boredom": Stream

August 17, 2021

 

gift of gab vice grip new posthumous song stream

New Gift of Gab Song "Vice Grip" Posthumously Released: Stream

August 17, 2021

Perfume Genius I Will Survive stream Gloria Gaynor cover song single music video, photo by Camille Vivier

Perfume Genius Shares "Deathbed-y" Cover of "I Will Survive": Stream

August 17, 2021

disclosure in my arms new song stream

Disclosure Release New Single "In My Arms": Stream

August 16, 2021

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Announces US Tour, Shares Video for "Feel Good" with Wife Denée Segall: Watch

August 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Unpacking the New Songs on TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

Menu Shop Search Sale