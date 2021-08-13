Charli XCX and Saweetie Team Up with Jax Jones and Joel Corry on “Out Out”: Stream

Who’s ready to go out, out for the night? Because Charli XCX and Saweetie have dropped “Out Out,” their new collaboration with Jax Jones and Joel Corry, via Asylum Records UK/Warner Music UK. Stream it below.

The party-ready banger finds the quartet more than ready for a night out on the town, with Chari XCX leading the charge over a beat that samples Stromae’s 2010 Eurodance single “Alors On Danse.”

“If we’re going out, out for the night/ I’mma meet you down on the floor/ Oh tell me, so tell me when you’re/ Out, out for the night/ We can get it started, let’s go/ Just watch me dance,” Charli commands before giving in completely to the song’s funky, squelching rhythm.

Later, Saweetie drops her own rapid-fire verse on the bridge, rapping, “I’m so so diddy/ Super picky/ Who gon’ please this pretty kitty?/ Got baddies with me/ Tannned and tipsy/ Pass the concealer, gotta hide the hickey/ Ooh, DJ run it back/ Tryna go up, where balloon girl at?” Stream the track’s lyric video below.

The collab arrives just one day after Charli XCX’s stint as a guest judge on the runway of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 6, where the queens lip synced for their legacy to her 2014 smash “Boom Clap.” Next she’s set to headline September’s All Things Go Festival in Columbia, Maryland alongside HAIM and St. Vincent. She also has her own new single, “Good Ones,” arriving on September 2nd.

For her part, Saweetie last appeared as a featured artist on the remix of Little Mix’s “Confetti” and highlight “My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend” off Demi Lovator’s 2021 album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

