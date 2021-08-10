Menu
Cherry Glazerr Share New Song “Soft Drink”: Stream

Los Angeles group continues to adopt dream pop into their sound

Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr in “Soft Drink” video
August 10, 2021 | 11:26am ET

    Cherry Glazerr have released “Soft Drink,” a new song continuing the band’s adoption of dream pop into their sound. Watch the accompanying music video below.

    The track opens with a hypnotic bassline and hazy synths as Clementine Creevy sings about dancing the night away with a love interest. Electric guitars don’t break out until nearly midway through the track, but still serve as a reminder of the group’s roots.

    In the seductive music video, Creevy has a solo dance party in which she alternates between wearing a t-shirt reading “Mr. Fixit” and an angelic white dress. At one point, she actually sports angel’s wings while not wearing much else.

    Prior to “Soft Drink,” Cherry Glazerr most recently dropped “Big Bang” in February. It followed December’s “Rabbit Hole,” a dance pop tune that closed out a quiet 2020 outside of an appearance at the massive Joe Strummer tribute livestream which took place last summer.

    The direction of these last three singles demonstrates a continuation of the Los Angeles band’s move into a sleeker pop sound. Whether or not Cherry Glazerr have completely grown out of the garage rock that defined the band’s rise in the mid-2010s remains to be seen, but for now, they haven’t put away their guitars just yet.

