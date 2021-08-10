Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Chet Hanks Is an Anti-Vaxxer Despite His Parents Getting COVID-19 Last Year

"It’s the motherfuckin' flu. Get over it, okay?" he whined on Instagram

Chet Hanks anti-vaxxer video covid-19 instagram vaccine coronavirus post story Tom Hanks son child guy, photo via Instagram/@ChetHanx
Chet Hanks, photo via Instagram/@ChetHanx
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 10, 2021 | 4:26pm ET

    Do you remember when COVID-19 went from being a scary infection to a worldwide pandemic? In the eyes of most Americans, it was right around when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive, meaning not even science-believing celebrities with all the money in the world could escape it. Thankfully US citizens can now get the vaccine for free to prevent serious illness from coronavirus. Yet that hasn’t stopped Chet Hanks, their infamous son, from making anti-vaxxer comments online despite his parents’ deadly health scare just last year.

    As Complex points out, the 31-year-old posted a video on Instagram pretending to use his influence — for some reason, Chet Hanks has more than half a million followers — to promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He then interrupted himself to say it was a joke and instead double down on anti-vaccine rhetoric and fear-mongering.

    “Look, I’ve been kinda on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I’ve never spoke on it,” said Hanks calmly. “But with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID and with, like, the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say, like, I got the vaccine. I think everybody should. I think it’s really important that we all do this just as, like, citizens, as Americans. We have to look out for each other.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Your Honor actor then cut himself off and started speaking in a “blaccent,” or at least a different voice that tried to sound like such. “Sike, bitch!” yelled Hanks. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I ain’t never had COVID. You ain’t stickin’ me with that motherfuckin’ needle. It’s the motherfuckin’ flu. Get over it, okay? If you’re sick, stay inside. Why we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherfuckin’ mask.”

    Tom Hanks patriotism masks coronavirus quote quotes on The Late show with Stephen Colbert (ABC)
     Editor's Pick
    Tom Hanks Questions Patriotism of Americans Who Don’t Wear Masks

    In his Instagram stories, the failed rapper also complained about being asked to wear his mask properly inside of Barnes & Noble, which his dad no doubt finds unpatriotic. He followed it with a text post that read, “The vaccine should be a choice not a requirement to perform our basic rights yeah I said it!!!!! Be as mad as you want IDGAF!!!!” Instagram has added a pop-up notification on each of his stories that links to scientifically proven COVID-19 information and a guide to where you can get a vaccine.

    If you want to feel your brain rot, you can watch the full video he uploaded below.

    Remember that time Chet Hanks spoke in a fake Jamaican accent during the Golden Globes for no reason while Tom Hanks was visibly annoyed next to him? What about that time he wouldn’t stop using the N-word? How about a few months ago when he was sued for $1 million by his ex Kiana Parker over allegations of assault, battery, and emotional distress? He sure seems like a standup guy.

Latest Stories

idris elba knuckles sonic the hedgehog 2 cast

Idris Elba Will Voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

August 10, 2021

Wes Anderson Margot Robbie movie new film cast members actors title name Margot Robbie (photo by Eva Rinaldi) and Wes Anderson (photo by John Rasimus)

Margot Robbie Joins Cast of Wes Anderson's Next Movie

August 10, 2021

john lithgow martin scorsese killers of the flower moon

John Lithgow Joins Increasingly Ludicrous Cast for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

August 10, 2021

gwar documentary premiere

GWAR Announce Premiere of Feature-Length Documentary This Is GWAR

August 10, 2021

 

amc theater warner bros 45 day theatrical window

Warner Bros. and AMC Announce Deal for 45-Day Theatrical Window in 2022

August 10, 2021

Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

August 10, 2021

Brad Allan dead obituary died stuntman death rip Jackie Chan stunt coordinator stunt team

R.I.P. Brad Allan, Stuntman and Coordinator in Jackie Chan and Kingsman Films, Dead at 48

August 9, 2021

quentin tarantino grudge mom childhood insult not one penny

Quentin Tarantino Won't Give His Mother Even a "Penny" After Childhood Insult

August 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chet Hanks Is an Anti-Vaxxer Despite His Parents Getting COVID-19 Last Year

Menu Shop Search Sale