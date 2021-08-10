Chet Hanks Is an Anti-Vaxxer Despite His Parents Getting COVID-19 Last Year

Do you remember when COVID-19 went from being a scary infection to a worldwide pandemic? In the eyes of most Americans, it was right around when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive, meaning not even science-believing celebrities with all the money in the world could escape it. Thankfully US citizens can now get the vaccine for free to prevent serious illness from coronavirus. Yet that hasn’t stopped Chet Hanks, their infamous son, from making anti-vaxxer comments online despite his parents’ deadly health scare just last year.

As Complex points out, the 31-year-old posted a video on Instagram pretending to use his influence — for some reason, Chet Hanks has more than half a million followers — to promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He then interrupted himself to say it was a joke and instead double down on anti-vaccine rhetoric and fear-mongering.

“Look, I’ve been kinda on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I’ve never spoke on it,” said Hanks calmly. “But with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID and with, like, the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say, like, I got the vaccine. I think everybody should. I think it’s really important that we all do this just as, like, citizens, as Americans. We have to look out for each other.”

The Your Honor actor then cut himself off and started speaking in a “blaccent,” or at least a different voice that tried to sound like such. “Sike, bitch!” yelled Hanks. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I ain’t never had COVID. You ain’t stickin’ me with that motherfuckin’ needle. It’s the motherfuckin’ flu. Get over it, okay? If you’re sick, stay inside. Why we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherfuckin’ mask.”

In his Instagram stories, the failed rapper also complained about being asked to wear his mask properly inside of Barnes & Noble, which his dad no doubt finds unpatriotic. He followed it with a text post that read, “The vaccine should be a choice not a requirement to perform our basic rights yeah I said it!!!!! Be as mad as you want IDGAF!!!!” Instagram has added a pop-up notification on each of his stories that links to scientifically proven COVID-19 information and a guide to where you can get a vaccine.

Remember that time Chet Hanks spoke in a fake Jamaican accent during the Golden Globes for no reason while Tom Hanks was visibly annoyed next to him? What about that time he wouldn’t stop using the N-word? How about a few months ago when he was sued for $1 million by his ex Kiana Parker over allegations of assault, battery, and emotional distress? He sure seems like a standup guy.