Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

The Anchorman actress says she learned of her diagnosis a few months ago

Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate, photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
August 10, 2021 | 8:46am ET

    Christina Applegate has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

    The 49-year-old actress, best known for roles in TV shows like Married… with Children and Dead to Me as well as the comedy blockbuster Anchorman, shared news of her diagnosis on Twitter.

    “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

    “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do,” Applegate added. “So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

    According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). The disease causes a body’s immune system to attack the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.

    Applegate was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy.

