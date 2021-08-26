Menu
CHVRCHES Perform “Good Girls” on Fallon: Watch

Supporting their new album, Screen Violence, ahead of its release this Friday

chvrches good girls tonight show jimmy fallon
CHVRCHES on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
August 26, 2021 | 9:58am ET

    CHVRCHES’ new album, Screen Violence, arrives tomorrow, and the synthpop favorites want to shout it from the mountain top. Or at least, the hilltop, which is where they delivered their performance of the LP’s latest single, “Good Girls,” for Fallon on Wednesday night.

    The Glasgow outfit set up on the hills above a city (we’re going to assume Los Angeles) at night. With the cityscape’s lights punctuating the darkness as their backdrop, the band was bathed in red light while a glamorous Lauren Mayberry belted out the anthemic track. Watch the replay below.

    Screen Violence arrives Friday, August 27th, as the follow-up to CHVRCHES’ 2018 effort Love Is Dead. Other teaser tracks include “He Said She Said” and the Robert Smith collaboration “How Not to Drown,” which the Cure frontman later remixed and we named our Song of the Week.

    While it seems plans are always changing, CHVRCHES are still currently slated to support Screen Violence on a tour this fall. Check for tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

