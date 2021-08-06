Menu
CHVRCHES and John Carpenter Remix Each Other on “Good Girls” and “Turning the Bones”: Stream

The Horror Master takes on "Good Girls," while the pop trio tackles "Turning the Bones"

CHVRCHES John Carpenter
CHVRCHES x John Carpenter, photo courtesy of artists
August 6, 2021 | 1:45pm ET

    CHVRCHES and John Carpenter head into the weekend with a pair of special surprises for fans: the pop trio and composer decided to swap tracks and give each other’s work a remix.

    For his part, The Horror Master delivered a new take on CHVRCHES’ “Good Girls,” giving the latest single off the band’s upcoming Screen Violence a menacingly spooky vibe by replacing the original’s electro-synth sonics with a haunting organ pulse. “Killin’ your idols is a chore/ And it’s such a f–king bore/ Cause I don’t need them anymore/ So maybe if you just got some guts/ We kill ’em with a thousand cuts/ And say we did it out of love,” Lauren Mayberry sings on the opening verse over Carpenter’s arrangement.

    Meanwhile, CHVRCHES chose to re-work the Halloween director’s “Turning the Bones,” an album cut from his 2021 LP Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. The original version, which Carpenter crafted with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, delivers classic horror film energy thanks to its hypnotic synth lines. But the pop trio up the ante by adding a healthy dose of their shimmering, ’80s-inspired sonic palette to the proceedings.

    Related Video

    Check out both remixes by CHVRCHES and Carpenter after the jump.

    Speaking of remixes, the Glasgow-based group recently re-teamed with Robert Smith for The Cure frontman’s remix of “How Not To Drown,” their 2021 collaboration with him which serves as Screen Violence‘s second single. Due out August 27th, the album will also contain previously-released lead single “He Said, She Said.”

