CHVRCHES Cover Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon”: Stream

An homage to Donnie Darko

chvrches cover echo and the bunnymen's the killing moon amazon originals stream
CHVRCHES, photo by Kimberly Ross, and Echo and the Bunnymen, photo courtesy of the artist
August 13, 2021 | 2:16pm ET

    If you’ve ever thought the music of CHVRCHES had a bit of an ‘80s goth feel, that comparison checks out. Today, the synth-pop trio have shared a cover of Echo & The Bunnymen’s classic 1984 hit, “The Killing Moon,” available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music.

    “We’ve been waiting to do this forever, so it only feels right that ‘The Killing Moon” be our first proper cover this year,” CHVRCHES wrote on social media. They also mentioned their shared affinity for the 2001 psychological thriller, Donnie Darko, which featured “The Killing Moon” on its soundtrack: “‘Killing Moon’ feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko, which is a film we all love.” Stream CHVRCHES’ cover of the track below.

    This isn’t the first time CHVRCHES have paid homage to their ‘80s goth forebears this year; earlier this summer, they teamed up with The Cure’s Robert Smith for the single “How Not to Drown.” And — speaking of unsettling movies — CHVRCHES also recently swapped remixes with horror master John Carpenter.

