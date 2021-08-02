Rage Against the Machine & Travis Scott to Headline Coachella 2022, Frank Ocean Moved to 2023

Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett has confirmed that Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will return to headline the festival in 2022, while Frank Ocean has been bumped to 2023.

All three acts had been originally booked to headline Coachella in 2020 prior to the festival’s postponement due to the pandemic.

Tollett shared the news in a rare interview with the Los Angles Times, explaining that he wanted to provide fans “some reassurance after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half,” notes the Times.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett is quoted as saying. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

As Tollett explained, Ocean was not available to play Coachella in April 2022, so his appearance has been moved to the following year. A third, as-yet-unnamed headliner has already been booked to headline 2022 in his place.

Tollett also confirmed that acts including Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, who were also booked for Coachella in 2020, will play the festival in 2022, albeit with higher placements on the bill.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Tollett discussed why he did not follow the lead of other major US festivals and hold in event in Fall 2021.

“I told AEG, ‘We’re going to wait on Coachella.’ It wasn’t a fight at all,” Tollett said. “I don’t want to force it too soon. I’d rather wait,” he added. “You’ll never remember that you had to wait, but you’ll remember if you went to a really bad event.”