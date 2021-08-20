On the heels of his latest solo tour, Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19. The Slipknot singer is vaccinated, but revealed that he still felt “very, very sick.”

Taylor made the announcement in order to let everyone know he would no longer be attending the Astronomicon pop-culture convention this weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In a video message posted on the Astronomicon Facebook page, a raspy and congested Taylor spoke from his bed, stating the following:

“I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it [feels like] the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

In a recent video Zoom interview with Heavy Consequence, the Slipknot singer strongly supported COVID-19 vaccinations, telling us, “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil. It’s been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines. The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it — because they’re listening to the wrong people.”

He added, “Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a f**kin’ asshole. And you shouldn’t be let in anyway.”

Just a few nights ago, Taylor looked healthy as he and his solo band wore KISS makeup and covered Nine Inch Nails and Slipknot songs at his tour stop in Springfield, Missouri.

Slipknot are slated to kick off their “Knotfest Roadshow” tour in late September. The metal band was also just added as a replacement at Chicago’s Riot Fest for Nine Inch Nails, who canceled all 2021 shows due to the rising COVID cases in the United States.

See Corey Taylor’s video message announcing he has COVID-19 below, followed by our aforementioned Zoom interview with the singer.

