Corey Taylor and His Band Wear KISS Makeup, Perform Slipknot and Nine Inch Nails Songs: Watch

The Slipknot singer appeared as KISS' Starchild (Paul Stanley) during the special set

August 18, 2021 | 2:56pm ET

    Fans in Springfield, Missouri, were treated to an extra special set by Corey Taylor and his solo band on Monday night (August 16th). The Slipknot frontman and company wore KISS makeup for the occasion, and beefed up their setlist with songs by Nine Inch Nails and Cheap Trick, not to mention a rare performance of Slipknot’s “Wait and Bleed.”

    Taylor is in the midst of the second leg of his solo tour in support of his 2020 album, CMFT. His wife Alicia Dove’s dance troupe The Cherry Bombs have been supporting the run, but were not able to open the Springfield show. In turn, Corey and his bandmates rocked the KISS makeup — with the singer taking on the Starchild (Paul Stanley) persona — and extended their normal set.

    As they had been doing on this leg of the tour, the band played the Slipknot classic “Wait and Bleed,” a song that Taylor had previously not played as part of his solo act. The singer also offered up solo acoustic rendition of Nine Inch Nails’ “Something I Can Never Have,” while the full band played Cheap Trick’s “Dream Police” during the encore. The rest of the set was primarily made up of Corey’s solo songs from CMFT and a number of Stone Sour tunes.

    Taylor must be performing with a heavy heart, as former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison passed away at the age of 46 on July 26th, just a couple weeks before the singer kicked off this current leg of his tour. In a band statement, Slipknot honored Jordison by declaring, “Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us.”

    Corey Taylor
    The solo tour wraps up tomorrow night (August 19th) in Denver, but fans can soon catch Taylor on the road with Slipknot. The band will embark on its “Knotfest Roadshow” tour in September, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Watch Corey Taylor performing NIN’s “Something I Can Never Have” and Slipknot’s “Snuff” at the Springfield show (as well as their first performance of “Wait and Bleed” from a few nights earlier) below, followed by our recent Zoom interview with the singer.

    Corey Taylor’s Springfield Setlist:
    HWY 666
    Meine Lux
    Halfway Down
    Tired (Stone Sour song)
    Samantha’s Gone
    Culture Head
    Song #3 (Stone Sour song)
    Something I Can Never Have (Nine Inch Nails cover
    Snuff (Slipknot song)
    Made of Scars (Stone Sour song)
    Absolute Zero (Stone Sour song)
    Wait and Bleed (Slipknot song)
    Black Eyes Blue
    On the Dark Side (John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band cover)
    Bother (Stone Sour song)
    Through Glass (Stone Sour song)

    Encore:
    European Tour Bus Bathroom Song
    Dream Police (Cheap Trick cover)
    CMFT Must Be Stopped

