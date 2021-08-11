Menu
Courtney Barnett Shares Dreamy Single “Before You Gotta Go”: Stream

Another peek at her forthcoming album, Things Take Time, Take Time

courtney barnett new song before you gotta go single stream
Courtney Barnett, photo by Mia Mala McDonald
August 11, 2021 | 11:36am ET

    Courtney Barnett season is in full swing. Last month, the Aussie singer-songwriter announced her next album, Things Take Time, Take Time, with the cozy lead single “Rae Street” (which we crowned Song of the Week). As another sneak peek of the record, Barnett has shared a stellar tune called “Before You Gotta Go.”

    Compared to the hazy groove of “Rae Street,” “Before You Gotta Go” is a love song with spunk that bids farewell to a former flame. Rather than indulging in a brutal break-up track, “Before You Gotta Go” opts for an amicable split: “If something were to happen my dear, I wouldn’t want the last words you hear to be unkind,” Barnett coos over a dreamy, slow-burning instrumental. Amid the song’s wistful nature, however, her wit still pokes through: “Don’t you know I’m not your enemy?/ Maybe let’s cut out caffeine.” Stream “Before You Gotta Go” below.

    Things Take Time, Take Time, the follow-up to Barnett’s 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel, is due out November 12th via Mom+Pop. You can hear her rip through the new tunes during her North American tour later this year.

