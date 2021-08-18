Menu
Courtney Barnett Takes Us Down “Rae Street” on Fallon: Watch

In support of her upcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time

Courtney Barnett (NBC)
August 18, 2021 | 11:45am ET

    Courtney Barnett is gearing up to soundtrack your Sad Girl Winter with her forthcoming album, Things Take Time, Take Time. To promote the follow-up to 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel, the Aussie singer-songwriter made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed her recent single (and previous Song of the Week) “Rae Street.”

    Sonically, “Rae Street” feels warm and rugged, and Barnett’s remote performance suited the song’s ambiance perfectly; she and her band set up in a dimly-lit lounge area that looks like a mix between your neighborhood speakeasy and your favorite grandparent’s living room. It’s the type of setup that makes you want to curl up in one of the big upholstered chairs in the corner and watch Barnett’s magnetic songwriting unfurl in front of you. Watch her do “Rae Street” below.

    Things Take Time, Take Time comes out November 12th via Mom+Pop. Aside from “Rae Street,” Barnett has also shared the single “Before You Gotta Go.” You can hear the new songs when she embarks on a North American tour later this year.

