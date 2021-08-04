Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

After Positive COVID-19 Test, Fall Out Boy Pull Out of New York and Boston “Hella Mega” Dates

Weezer and Green Day will move forward with the two performances, which are set to take place August 4th and August 5th

fall out boy covid-19 hella mega tour positive test green day weezer
Fall Out Boy, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 4, 2021 | 10:35am ET

    Fall Out Boy have pulled out of the New York City and Boston dates on the “Hella Mega Tour” after an “individual on the band’s team” tested positive for COVID-19. Alongside Green Day and Weezer, the group was set to perform at New York’s Citi Field today, August 4th, and at Boston’s Fenway Park tomorrow, August 5th.

    “Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows,” the band wrote in a statement. “Green Day, Weezer, and the Interrupters will perform as schedued. It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated.” Read the full statement below.

    After the Boston show on August 5th, the “Hella Mega Tour” will have two days off before resuming on August 8th in Washington, D.C. At this time, it’s unclear if Fall Out Boy will be able to attend, but there’s a precedent for resuming production after a short quarantine so long as none of the principal players have been affected. Last month, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon hit pause for two days while the person who tested positive for COVID-19 entered a longer isolation.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Increasingly, vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19, which is a potential result of the more infectious delta variant. In recent weeks, Arlo Parks and Dee Snider came down with the novel coronavirus despite being inoculated. This is potentially worrisome because in rare cases, vaccinated people can spread the virus, but so far, the vaccines have protected against the worst symptoms. Despite the delta variant, over 97% of recent COVID-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people.

Latest Stories

bad bunny aventura volvi new song video stream

Bad Bunny Joins Forces with Aventura for New Song "Volví": Stream

August 3, 2021

lollapalooza 21 tyler the creator 2021 day 2 recap

Tyler the Creator Announces North American Tour with Kali Uchis & Vince Staples

August 3, 2021

Cradle of Filth 2021 tour

Cradle of Filth Announce 2021 North American Tour

August 2, 2021

A Day to Remember 2021 tour

A Day to Remember Announce 2021 US Tour with Asking Alexandria and Point North

August 2, 2021

 

Sepultura 2021 tour dates

Sepultura Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

July 29, 2021

Duckwrth 4K stream music video new song single tour dates 2021 us fall firefly festival rapper, photo courtesy of the artist

Duckwrth Shares New Single "4K," Announces US Tour Dates

July 28, 2021

Turnstile new song Blackout

Turnstile Book Fall 2021 Tour with $uicideboy$, Unveil New Song "Blackout": Stream

July 28, 2021

dream theater new album 2021 tour

Dream Theater Announce New Album and Fall 2021 US Tour

July 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

After Positive COVID-19 Test, Fall Out Boy Pull Out of New York and Boston "Hella Mega" Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale