After Positive COVID-19 Test, Fall Out Boy Pull Out of New York and Boston “Hella Mega” Dates

Fall Out Boy have pulled out of the New York City and Boston dates on the “Hella Mega Tour” after an “individual on the band’s team” tested positive for COVID-19. Alongside Green Day and Weezer, the group was set to perform at New York’s Citi Field today, August 4th, and at Boston’s Fenway Park tomorrow, August 5th.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows,” the band wrote in a statement. “Green Day, Weezer, and the Interrupters will perform as schedued. It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated.” Read the full statement below.

After the Boston show on August 5th, the “Hella Mega Tour” will have two days off before resuming on August 8th in Washington, D.C. At this time, it’s unclear if Fall Out Boy will be able to attend, but there’s a precedent for resuming production after a short quarantine so long as none of the principal players have been affected. Last month, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon hit pause for two days while the person who tested positive for COVID-19 entered a longer isolation.

Increasingly, vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19, which is a potential result of the more infectious delta variant. In recent weeks, Arlo Parks and Dee Snider came down with the novel coronavirus despite being inoculated. This is potentially worrisome because in rare cases, vaccinated people can spread the virus, but so far, the vaccines have protected against the worst symptoms. Despite the delta variant, over 97% of recent COVID-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people.