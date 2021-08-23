Menu
Cowboy Bebop First Look: Netflix Shares Teaser Images, Sets Release Date

The live-action adaptation of the beloved anime arrives in November

Cowboy Bebop, image courtesy of Netflix
Cowboy Bebop, image courtesy of Netflix
August 23, 2021 | 9:42am ET

    Netflix has shared the first images from its upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bepop. Additionally, the streamer has confirmed a November 19th premiere for the series.

    Based on the beloved space Western anime, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, who together hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for a price. Check out images of all three characters in action down below.

    Shinichirō Watanabe, the director of the original Cowboy Bebop anime, serves as a consultant on the new series, while original composer Yoko Kanno is providing the score. André Nemec leads the series as showrunner in addition to executive producer.

    The premiere of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix coincides with the 20th anniversary of the original anime series broadcasting on Adult Swim in 2001.

    Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
    Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
    Spike Spiegel (John Cho) in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
    Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
    Cowboy Bepop (Netflix)
    Spike Spiegel (John Cho) in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
    Spike Spiegel (John Cho) in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop

