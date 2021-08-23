Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 to Premiere in October

HBO has set an October premiere for Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

After a hit-or-miss ninth season, Larry David regained his footing with Season 10, delivering some of the more memorable Curb episodes in recent memory. In fact, we named Curb’s tenth season as one of our Top 25 TV Shows of 2020.

Last June, HBO ordered an eleventh season of Curb, leading David to joke, “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

Advertisement

Related Video

David has plenty of real-life experiences to pull from for season 11. Beyond being the first season of Curb written and filmed since the beginning of COVID, David recently found himself uninvited from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party, and got into a public spat with Alan Dershowitz.

So, yeah, season 11 should be pretty, pretty, pretty good.