DaBaby "Apologized" to GLAAD For Homophobic Remarks: Report

GLAAD recently held an educational meeting with the controversial rapper

DaBaby homophobia new music video giving what it's supposed to give
DaBaby in “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give” video
August 31, 2021 | 10:39pm ET

    Noted homophobe DaBaby has reportedly issued his fourth — fifth? — apology for anti-gay and sexist remarks he made during his Rolling Loud Miami set last month. According to a press release issued by GLAAD Tuesday, the rapper attended a virtual meeting with leaders from several H.I.V. organizations last week, during which he apologized for his atrocious comments.

    “Our goal was to ‘call [DaBaby] in instead of calling him out,'” the statement reads. “We believed that if he connected with Black leaders living with HIV that a space for community building and healing could be created. We are encouraged he swiftly answered our call and joined us in a meaningful dialogue and a thoughtful, educational meeting.”

    Furthermore, the statement describes DaBaby as having been “genuinely engaged” in the meeting, during which he “received [GLAAD’s] personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.” GLAAD added: “We appreciate that he openly and eagerly participated in this forum of Black people living with HIV, which provided him an opportunity to learn and to receive accurate information.”

    The meeting followed an open letter issued to DaBaby shortly after the Rolling Loud Miami incident, which was penned by HIV advocates and has been supported by 125 organizations and counting. The letter read in part: “At a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities.”

    DaBaby was dropped from numerous festival sets following his rant at Rolling Loud Miami, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Austin City Limits. The initial apology he issued on Instagram was subsequently deleted; the “apologies” that have followed since have been lackluster. Most recently, he told the crowd at SummerJam that “other than the people that was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers being cry babies.”

