DaBaby Retracts Apology for Homophobic Rant

DaBaby has retracted his apology to the LGBTQ+ community which he made in response to the growing controversy over his homophobic rant at last month’s Rolling Loud Festival.

Amidst public outcry, the rapper posted the apology to Instagram on August 2nd. “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby wrote. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me– knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance– has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

DaBaby went on to “apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

But now, less than a week later, the apology has been removed from DaBaby’s Instagram page without explanation. Consequence has reached out to DaBaby’s representatives for comment.

In the wake of his homophobic rant, DaBaby was removed from a number of major US festivals, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Governors Ball, and Day N’ Vegas. He was also condemned by many of his fellow musicians, including former collaborator Dua Lipa, Madonna, Elton John, and The Roots’ Questlove. However, Miley Cyrus did extend DaBaby an olive branch, saying “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”