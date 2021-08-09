Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

DaBaby Retracts Apology for Homophobic Rant

The rapper deleted the apology from his Instagram without explanation

DaBaby Governors Ball
DaBaby, photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 8, 2021 | 10:16pm ET

    DaBaby has retracted his apology to the LGBTQ+ community which he made in response to the growing controversy over his homophobic rant at last month’s Rolling Loud Festival.

    Amidst public outcry, the rapper posted the apology to Instagram on August 2nd. “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby wrote. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me– knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance– has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

    DaBaby went on to “apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But now, less than a week later, the apology has been removed from DaBaby’s Instagram page without explanation. Consequence has reached out to DaBaby’s representatives for comment.

    In the wake of his homophobic rant, DaBaby was removed from a number of major US festivals, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Governors Ball, and Day N’ Vegas. He was also condemned by many of his fellow musicians, including former collaborator Dua Lipa, Madonna, Elton John, and The Roots’ Questlove. However, Miley Cyrus did extend DaBaby an olive branch, saying “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”

Latest Stories

les claypool geddy lee primus rush tribute tour instagram

Les Claypool Is "Learning from the Master" Geddy Lee for Primus' RUSH Tribute Tour

August 8, 2021

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 Canceled

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 Canceled Due to COVID Surge in Louisiana

August 8, 2021

Lynyrd Skynyrd Rickey Medlocke COVID

Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Tour Dates Following Rickey Medlocke's COVID-19 Diagnosis

August 8, 2021

Toyah and Robert I Touch Myself

Toyah Seductively Serenades Robert Fripp with Divinyls' "I Touch Myself": Watch

August 8, 2021

 

Limp Bizkit new song "Dad VIbes"

Limp Bizkit Cancel US Tour Due to Safety Concerns [Updated]

August 7, 2021

Brian May Eric Clapton

Queen's Brian May Calls Eric Clapton and Other Anti-Vaxxers "Fruitcakes"

August 7, 2021

Dennis Thomas of Kool & the Gang

R.I.P. Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, Saxophonist of Kool & The Gang Dead at 70

August 7, 2021

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wins Olympic silver medal for team equestrian jumping

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Wins Silver Medal at the Olympics

August 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

DaBaby Retracts Apology for Homophobic Rant

Menu Shop Search Sale