Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Grohl’s Former Band Scream Launch Kickstarter for New Album

The DC hardcore vets are returning to Inner Ear Studio to record their sixth LP

scream dave grohl kickstarter new album dc special
Scream (photo by Chris Henderson)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 31, 2021 | 4:13pm ET

    Dave Grohl’s former band Scream have announced a Kickstarter campaign for a new album, titled DC Special. It marks their sixth album to date, but first since 1993.

    The Washington, DC hardcore vets are returning to the city’s famed Inner Ear Studio to record the album. The studio was the epicenter of the DC hardcore sound, with bands such as Minor Threat, Bad Brains, and Fugazi recording albums there over the years.

    Sadly, the studio is set to close at the end of September. But Scream will rip out one last LP with founder Don Zientara behind the boards. The band is asking for help from fans to fund the project, and they’re offering some incentives depending on the size of your donation: a Les Paul from the recording, a fishing trip with drummer Kent Stax, an in-studio hang with the band, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “There has never been more of reason to scream than right now,” stated founding guitarist Franz Stahl, who was once a member of Foo Fighters.

    He added, “Our father managed The Hangmen — a popular DC garage rock band who had a radio hit in 1966 with ‘What a Girl Can’t Do.’ The DC music scene at that time had a big impact on my brother [Scream singer Pete Stahl] and I since we used to travel to the local Hangmen gigs together. [Even then] we could feel the politics and a sense of community.”

    The current lineup sees original drummer Stax reuniting with the Stahl brothers and bassist Skeeter Thompson. Back in 1986, a then-teenaged Dave Grohl took over on drums when Stax exited the band, and played with Scream for a few years before joining Nirvana.

    Advertisement

    Zack de la Rocha and Dave Grohl footage
     Editor's Pick
    Video Surfaces of Zack de la Rocha Performing with Dave Grohl During 1994 Scream Reunion Set: Watch

    Scream’s Kickstarter kicks off September 8th. In the meantime, check out unearthed footage of the band’s 1994 reunion show with Grohl and Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha below.

Latest Stories

Kiss Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19, Forcing KISS to Postpone More Tour Dates

August 31, 2021

Dirty Honey on Pearl Jam Ten

Dirty Honey on the First Time They Heard Pearl Jam's Ten and Its Lasting Impact

August 31, 2021

Metal Grandma Inge Ginsberg dies

R.I.P. Inge Ginsberg, Holocaust Survivor and "Death Metal Grandma" Dies at 99

August 31, 2021

David Lee Roth not open for Motley Crue

David Lee Roth to Mötley Crüe: "I Don't Open for Bands That I Influenced"

August 31, 2021

 

Jonathan Davis sitting in throne

Korn's Jonathan Davis "Struggling with COVID After-Effects," Sits on Throne While Performing

August 30, 2021

Beyond the Boys Club Willow Smith

Beyond the Boys' Club: Willow Smith on Embracing Rock, Her Mother's Influence, and Opening for Billie Eilish

August 30, 2021

Till Lindemann

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Questioned by Russian Police Prior to Festival Cancellation

August 30, 2021

Corey Taylor

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Thinks a "Selfish" Concertgoer Likely Gave Him COVID-19

August 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Grohl's Former Band Scream Launch Kickstarter for New Album

Menu Shop Search Sale