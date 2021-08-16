David Duchovny Talks New Album Gestureland and the Influences Behind It

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

David Duchovny catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new album, Gestureland, and the many influences that are evident in his third album.

The actor/author/musician puts the spotlight on acts like Neil Young (as well as his Buffalo Springfield and CSNY projects), U2, and Paul McCartney as favorites, and even shares his appreciation for a good cowbell placement.

Duchovny also gives a quick update on his current film and TV projects, including the developing adaptation of his own novel, Truly Like Lightning. He also touches on his music’s appearance in the upcoming Amanda Peet series The Chair on Netflix, and his hopes to do a full on American tour at some point.

Stream the interview with David Duchovny above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

