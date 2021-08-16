Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

David Duchovny Talks New Album Gestureland and the Influences Behind It

The actor details also provides updates on his latest TV and film projects

kyle meredith with david duchovny gestureland favorite artists
Kyle Meredith with David Duchovny, photo courtesy or artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 16, 2021 | 3:16pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    David Duchovny catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new album, Gestureland, and the many influences that are evident in his third album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actor/author/musician puts the spotlight on acts like Neil Young (as well as his Buffalo Springfield and CSNY projects), U2, and Paul McCartney as favorites, and even shares his appreciation for a good cowbell placement.

    Duchovny also gives a quick update on his current film and TV projects, including the developing adaptation of his own novel, Truly Like Lightning. He also touches on his music’s appearance in the upcoming Amanda Peet series The Chair on Netflix, and his hopes to do a full on American tour at some point.

    Stream the interview with David Duchovny above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with jungle

Jungle on Loving in Stereo, the Influence of The Strokes, and Remixing Brittany Howard

August 13, 2021

kyle meredith with styx podcast interview

Styx’s James Young on Rock Leading Listeners in a Positive Direction

August 11, 2021

kyle meredith with ellen foley podcast

Ellen Foley on Fighting Words, Fronting The Clash, and Covering Meat Loaf

August 9, 2021

kyle meredith foghat roger earl guitar hero.

Foghat's Roger Earl on the Band's New Live Album and Guitar Hero's Impact on "Slow Ride"

August 6, 2021

 

gary kemp Spandau Ballet kyle meredith with

Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp on How Pink Floyd and David Bowie Inspired His New Solo LP

July 28, 2021

kyle meredith david crosby

David Crosby on Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Steely Dan and Michael McDonald

July 26, 2021

kyle meredith with kevin smith photo via smodcast

Kevin Smith on Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation

July 23, 2021

kyle meredith with robert deleo of stone temple pilots phoot amy harris

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo on 25 Years of Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop

July 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Duchovny Talks New Album Gestureland and the Influences Behind It

Menu Shop Search Sale