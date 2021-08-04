Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell “Wait For the Stink” to Bathe Their Kids

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell stopped by The View yesterday to discuss their parenting strategy when it comes time to bathe their kids.

“We bathed our children every single night — prior to bed is like the routine,” Shepard explained to the panel of hosts. “And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’”

Bell then jumped in, adding, “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag, because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what they’re doing. I wait for the stink.” Watch the A-list couple’s full appearance on The View after the jump.

The pair’s parenting revelation comes on the heels of Shepard welcoming Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to his podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where they discussed the same topic. While Shephard continues hosting his popular podcast each week, Bell wrapped up her four-season run as star of NBC’s The Good Place last year following her work as Anna in Frozen II. Meanwhile, the actress’ role as biracial teen Molly in the Apple TV+ animated musical series Central Park has been recast, and she’s set to voice a brand-new character in the show’s upcoming third season.