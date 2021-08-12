Menu
Dead & Company Announce Strict COVID-19 Guidelines for 2021 Tour

Only individuals who are vaccinated will be allowed in the pit

dead and company covid-19 covid coronavirus protocols 2021 tour vaccination
Dead & Company, photo by Ben Kaye
August 11, 2021 | 9:59pm ET

    Dead & Company want to make sure the only dead people on their 2021 tour are on stage. John Mayer and the surviving members of the Grateful Dead have announced strict new COVID-19 guidelines, requiring ticket holders to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of entry.

    That 48-hour window is tighter than the 72 hours allowed by other live events such as Lollapalooza or Bonnaroo. And the rules get even more restrictive for the General Admission Pit. Only vaccinated fans can partake in this part of the show, and those with just a negative test will be relocated to a non-Pit area. Since children under the age of 12 aren’t cleared for vaccination, that means that those younger kids will also not be allowed in the Pit.

    “Requiring vaccinations & testing is one of the best ways to protect the health and safety of our band, crew, and fans,” Dead & Company wrote in a statement. “There are no exceptions to these policies.”

    The protocols will be enforced at 23 out of the announced 31 tour dates, with the exceptions being places where COVID screenings are illegal (here’s looking at you, Texas) or where the logistics are incredibly challenging, such as New York’s Citi Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. For those eight shows, Dead & Company will be announcing a separate set of protocols shortly.

    Revisit the full list of dates below, and check for an asterisk next to the stops where COVID rules are yet to be determined. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Those more interested in the Company than the Dead have even more to look forward to. John Mayer released his new album, Sob Rockin July, and come February he’ll embark on a 2022 arena tour.

    Dead & Company 2021 Tour Dates:
    08/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
    08/18 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/20 — New York, NY @ Citi Field*
    08/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park*
    08/23 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    08/25 — Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/27 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    08/28 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*
    09/02 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    09/03 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    09/05 — Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
    09/07 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    09/10 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
    09/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    09/13 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
    09/15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*
    09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*
    10/06 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
    10/07 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
    10/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
    10/14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    10/15 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman*
    10/22 —  Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
    10/23 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
    10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    10/27 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    10/29 —  Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

    * = COVID-19 protocols TBD

