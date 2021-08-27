Menu
Dead Sara Announce Ain’t It Tragic, First New Album in Six Years

The Los Angeles rock act's new LP will arrive on September 17th

Dead Sara
Dead Sara, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel
August 27, 2021 | 9:00am ET

    Los Angeles rockers Dead Sara have announced their first full-length album in six years. The band’s third LP, Ain’t It Tragic, will arrive on September 17th.

    The album news has already been preceded by two singles, “Heroes,” which arrived earlier this summer, and “Hand’s Up,” which the band released last year.

    “Deep in the making of this album, in the thick of the pandemic, we had nothing to do but write and record music,” said singer Emily Armstrong in a press release. “Amid all that was happening in the world and the day-in day-out in the studio, we let our guards down and let whatever happen, happen … losing our minds.”

    Ain’t It Tragic was co-produced by the band’s drummer, Sean Friday, and Noah Shain (who also worked on Dead Sara’s self-titled 2012 debut album).

    Dead Sara’s last album was 2015’s Pleasure to Meet You. In between their full-length efforts, the band released the EP Temporary Things Taking Up Space in 2018.

    dead sara 2021 us tour
    Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

    As previously reported, Dead Sara will embark on a fall US tour. The outing will kick off on September 17th at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and run through an October 9th stop at L.A.’s Roxy, where they will play both an early and late set on the same night.

    Watch the video for “Heroes” and check out the artwork and tracklist for Dead Sara’s Ain’t It Tragic album below. Pre-save the album here.

    Ain’t It Tragic Artwork:

    Dead Sara Aint It Tragic album

    Ain’t It Tragic Tracklist:
    1. Starry Eyed
    2. Good Times
    3. All I Know Is That You Left Me For Dead
    4. Hypnotic
    5. Heroes
    6. Hands Up
    7. Lover Stay Wild
    8. Gimme Gimme
    9. Lights Out!
    10. Uninspired
    11. Losing My Mind

