Dead Sara Release Fiery New Song “Heroes”: Stream

The L.A. band has been working on its first full-length album since 2015's Pleasure to Meet You

Dead Sara new song Heroes
Dead Sara, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel
August 13, 2021 | 1:00pm ET

    Los Angeles rockers Dead Sara are back with a rousing new song called “Heroes,” their first new music since the one-off release of the single “Hands Up” last year.

    Along with the new tune, Dead Sara unleashed a high-octane music video for “Heroes,” directed by Matthew Odom. The clip shows the band performing from their garage, living room, kitchen, and pretty much anywhere they can occupy some noisy space.

    “Heroes” features singer Emily Armstrong’s strong, snarly voice as she delivers the anthemic chorus: “All my heroes are dead now/ But they’re living in my head/ I’m giving up, I’m giving up now.”

    Dead Sara — featuring Armstrong, guitarist Siouxsie Medley and drummer Sean Friday — have been writing and recording their first full-length since 2015’s Pleasure to Meet You, with a promise of more music coming in 2021.

    dead sara 2021 us tour
    Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

    The band also recently announced a fall 2021 US tour, which marks their first outing in three years. The trek kicks off September 17th with a set at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and runs through a November 12th appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona, Florida. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the video for “Heroes” below.

