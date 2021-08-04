Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Deafheaven Share New Song “In Blur” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

The band's fifth LP, Infinite Granite, is out August 20th

deafheaven new song in blur
Deafheaven (photo by Robin Laananen)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 4, 2021 | 10:33am ET

    Deafheaven have unveiled the new song “In Blur,” the final single before the release of their upcoming album, Infinite Granite, arriving August 20th.

    The LP marks a major sonic shift for Deafheaven, especially in the vocal department. Frontman George Clarke has shifted to a clean singing style, giving songs like “In Blur” a more accessible, dream-like quality. The results are more shoegaze than black metal while retaining the majestic beauty of past material.

    The track’s hazy video, directed by John Bradburn, was inspired by the Greek myth of Sisyphus, who rolled the boulder up the hill, only to have it roll back to the bottom every time he neared the top (Clarke bears the weight here). According to the press release, the video “encapsulates” the creative process for Infinite Granite, which was “written during a period of unrelenting insomnia.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To achieve the new sonic aesthetic, the band brought in producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen, best known as Beck’s longtime bassist and for his work with electronic-based artists such as M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, and Metric. Deafheaven’s engineer Jack Shirley remained behind the board and famed nine-time-Grammy-winning mixing engineer Darrell Thorp (Radiohead, Beck) added some final treatments.

    “In Blur” follows previous singles “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing”, both of which also showcased Deafheaven’s new musical direction.

    Deafheaven were scheduled to tour in 2020 to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band, but instead recorded a live-in-studio album, 10 Years Gone, to tide fans over. Next year, the band will finally hit the road again for a North American trek. The 23-date outing kicks off February 22nd in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps up on March 24th in Boise, Idaho, at the Treefort Music Festival, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    In addition, Deafheaven will play two select 2021 shows on October 15th at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California, and on October 16th at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

    deafheaven 2022 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Deafheaven Announce 2022 North American Tour, Unveil New Song “The Gnashing”: Stream

    Pre-orders for Infinite Granite are available via the band’s Hello Merch store or Amazon.

    Watch the video for Deafheaven’s new song “In Blur” and see the full list of North American tour dates below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Tom Morello Eddie Vedder Bruce Springsteen AC/DC cover

Tom Morello Announces New Album, Covers AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" with Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen: Stream

August 4, 2021

unknown mortal orchestra that life new song video watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Single "That Life": Stream

August 4, 2021

Purity ring share new song soshy stream

Purity Ring Share New Track "soshy": Stream

August 4, 2021

bad bunny aventura volvi new song video stream

Bad Bunny Joins Forces with Aventura for New Song "Volví": Stream

August 3, 2021

 

full of hell new album garden of burning apparitions

Full of Hell Announce New Album, Unleash New Song "Industrial Messiah Complex": Stream

August 3, 2021

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Announce New Collaborative Album Love For Sale

August 3, 2021

Tierra Whack Walk the Beat stream new song music video single, photo courtesy of the artist

Tierra Whack Flaunts Her Style on New Song "Walk the Beat": Stream

August 3, 2021

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer: Stream

August 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Deafheaven Share New Song "In Blur" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale