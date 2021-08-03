Menu
Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2021 Los Angeles Lineup: Converge, Cave In, Sacred Reich, Deadguy, and More

Converge and Cave In will each perform a classic album in full

Decibel Music Fest LA 2021
Converge (photo by Reid Haithcock), Cave In (photo by David Robinson)
August 3, 2021 | 11:43am ET

    The lineup has been revealed for the 2021 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest Los Angeles. Converge and Cave In will headline the two-day fest, which takes place December 10th and 11th at The Belasco in L.A., and is being co-presented by Century Media Records.

    Converge will perform their highly influential 2001 album, Jane Doe, in its entirety, while Cave In will perform 1999’s Until Your Heart Stops in full.

    The lineup is rounded out by a diverse mix of heavy acts: thrash legends Sacred Reich, reunited metalcore pioneers Deadguy, death metallers Hate Eternal, cult death metal heroes Repulsion, thrash punks Early Graves (performing their last set ever), epic doom act Crypt Sermon, and more.

    Putting the “beer” in the festival’s name will be a bevy of the country’s “most metal breweries”: Brewery Adroit Theory (VA), Featured Breweries Wake (IL), Widowmaker (MA), Burial (NC), Soundgrowler (IL), Three Weavers (CA), Mikkeller (CA), and several more to be announced.

    Three different ticket packages will be available, including a “Just Metal” pass (without beer samples) and weekend “VIP” bundles that include tickets to the shows and samples from the beer taps.

    Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 6th) at 10 a.m. PT, with full details here. See the lineup poster below.

    metal beer fest 2021 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2021 Los Angeles Lineup: Converge, Cave In, Sacred Reich, Deadguy, and More

