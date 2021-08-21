Demi Lovato Drops “Melon Cake” Music Video for Their 29th Birthday: Watch

Demi Lovato rang in their 29th birthday today by dropping a special gift for fans: the music video for her song “Melon Cake.” Stream it below.

In the Facebook-exclusive visual, the non-binary singer celebrates their big day surrounded by bright colors and wearing a giant smile. “And now I’m saying/ No more melon cakes on birthdays/ No more barricades in doorways/ Finally get to do things my way/ La la la la la la la/ You could find me/ Starving for attention most days/ Amongst others things, god help me/ Finally get to do things my way/ La la la la la la la,” they sing decked out in a cowboy hat, gold eyebrows, and a matching ensemble, referencing the annual watermelon “cake” their old management team presented each year in lieu of an actual sweet treat to control their eating disorder.

The pop star shared a sweet birthday message along with the video, writing on Facebook, “No more melon cakes on birthdays…29, I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”

While not an official single, “Melon Cake” is featured on Lovato’s latest album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, which contains singles “Anyone,” Sam Fischer collab “What Other People Say,” “Dancing with the Devil,” and Ariana Grande duet “Met Him Last Night.”

Three months before turning 29, Lovato officially came out as non-binary, announcing they would be using they/them pronouns moving forward — just two months after opening up about also being pansexual.

They were meant to take the stage at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest, but the event has been canceled due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases amid the rise of the Delta variant.

