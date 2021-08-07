Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, Saxophonist of Kool & The Gang Dead at 70

Founding member appeared on every one of the group's albums

Dennis Thomas of Kool & the Gang
Dennis Thomas of Kool & the Gang, photo by Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 7, 2021 | 2:42pm ET

    Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member and longtime saxophonist of Kool & the Gang, has died at the age of 70.

    According to a lengthy obituary published on the group’s social media, Thomas passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 7th.

    Thomas appeared on every one of Kool & the Gang’s albums, playing alto saxophone, flute, and percussion. He was also the “master of ceremonies” at the group’s concerts.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Thomas first met Ronald Bell and Robert “Kool” Bell in high school, and together they began playing music with several other friends including Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, and Charles Smith. After initially calling themselves the Jazziacs, the group eventually settled on the name “Kool & the Gang.”

    Over the proceeding five decades, Kool & the Gang’s unique blend of funk, soul, R&B, and pop propelled them to stardom the world over. To date, they have 31 gold and platinum albums to their name, in addition to 25 top 10 hits and two Grammy Awards. They’re also one of the most sampled bands in history, and their music has been featured in movies like Rocky, Saturday Night Fever, and Pulp Fiction.

    “Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor,” Kool & the Gang write in their obituary for Thomas.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

brian may slams eric clapton and calls anti-vaxxers fruitcakes

Queen's Brian May Calls Eric Clapton and Other Anti-Vaxxers "Fruitcakes"

August 7, 2021

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wins Olympic silver medal for team equestrian jumping

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Wins Silver Medal at the Olympics

August 7, 2021

Foxing Draw Down the Moon stream new album song music single record apple music spotify, photo by Hayden Molinarolo

Foxing Share New Album Draw Down the Moon: Stream

August 6, 2021

the weeknd take my breath new single stream music video

Song of the Week: The Weeknd Returns With the Heart-Pounding "Take My Breath"

and August 6, 2021

 

Aimee Mann Queens of the Summer Hotel stream new album song single Suicide Is Murder music video Amy Man, photo via YouTube/MMXXI SuperEgo Records

Aimee Mann Announces New Album Queens of the Summer Hotel, Shares Song: Stream

August 6, 2021

Live Nation concerts

Live Nation to Allow Artists to Determine Vaccine Requirements at Concerts

August 6, 2021

kam-bu new album black on black stuck song single music video stream rachel chinouriri

Kam-Bu Announces New EP Black on Black, Shares "Stuck": Stream

August 6, 2021

Sparks Release Annette Soundtrack Featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard: Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, Saxophonist of Kool & The Gang Dead at 70

Menu Shop Search Sale