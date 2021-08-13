Denzel Curry Drops New Single “The Game”: Stream

Denzel Curry unveiled his new single “The Game” today as part of the new Madden NFL ’22 video game via Loma Vista Recordings. Stream it below.

The standalone track marks the rising rapper’s first solo release in more than a year, and finds him surveying the state of modern hip-hop with a dose of blunt realness. “Doing all this industry shit, I start to realize/ We looking up the junkies and shit, then mimic they lives/ N—-s go and get the same same tats, wear the same chains/ Gucci, Prada, Fendi you all wear the same thang,” he raps in an effortless takedown of the genre’s tropes and stereotypes.

In the accompanying music video, Curry reinvents the classic version of the long-running football video game franchise as Zeltron ’95, delivering old-school graphics in a game between the Carol City ZUU and Norland Vikes — two fictional teams representing the star’s native Miami-area hometown.

Curry’s latest single arrives in tandem with the official Madden NFL ’22 soundtrack, which features original songs by Interscope Records artists including Tierra Whack, JID, Moneybagg Yo, and more. In an exclusive interview with Consequence, EA President of Music Steve Schnur called the new collection an “epic opus of modern hip-hop.”)

Earlier this summer, the “RICKY” rapper teamed up with PlayThatBoiZay for “Bad Luck” off DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, and also collaborated with Jasiah and Rico Nasty on the former’s new song “Art of War.” This September, he’ll also hit the festival circuit by playing a set at Delaware’s Firefly Festival.

