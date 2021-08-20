Des Rocs Drops New Song “Imaginary Friends”: Stream

New York rocker Des Rocs has shared the new song “Imaginary Friends.” It’s the latest preview of his debut album, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place, out September 24th.

“Imaginary Friends” is a propulsive cut about being left alone with your thoughts. “Do you wanna leave me here?” Des Rocs wails. “We’re always in your head, imaginary friends!” As he tells it, there’s a certain anguish when no one can save you from yourself. “Tell me, why do these voices always try to change me?” he sings. “Sick from the noises, they keep whispering.”

In a statement, he said, “‘Imaginary Friends’ is a personal anthem that draws from a well of escapism. For me this song brings up all the darkest parts of myself — the journey of the last few years — and deals with all that darkness in one sort of manic exhale.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Stream it below. Pre-orders for A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place are ongoing. In September, Des Rocs will embark on a 2021 US tour, but you don’t have to wait that long to see him. Today, August 20th, he’s taking over Consequence‘s Instagram account around Noon E.T.. Peep the madness on our Instagram stories here.