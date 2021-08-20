Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Des Rocs Drops New Song “Imaginary Friends”: Stream

The New York rocker's upcoming album A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place drops September 24th

des rocs imaginary friends new song single listen stream
Des Rocs, photo by Ashley Osborn
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 20, 2021 | 12:09pm ET

    New York rocker Des Rocs has shared the new song “Imaginary Friends.” It’s the latest preview of his debut album, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place, out September 24th.

    “Imaginary Friends” is a propulsive cut about being left alone with your thoughts. “Do you wanna leave me here?” Des Rocs wails. “We’re always in your head, imaginary friends!” As he tells it, there’s a certain anguish when no one can save you from yourself. “Tell me, why do these voices always try to change me?” he sings. “Sick from the noises, they keep whispering.”

    In a statement, he said, “‘Imaginary Friends’ is a personal anthem that draws from a well of escapism. For me this song brings up all the darkest parts of myself — the journey of the last few years — and deals with all that darkness in one sort of manic exhale.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stream it below. Pre-orders for A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place are ongoing. In September, Des Rocs will embark on a 2021 US tour, but you don’t have to wait that long to see him. Today, August 20th, he’s taking over Consequence‘s Instagram account around Noon E.T.. Peep the madness on our Instagram stories here.

Latest Stories

Kilo Kish Bloody Future stream new music video song single robot, photo via YouTube

Kilo Kish Goes '80s Retro on New Single "Bloody Future": Stream

August 20, 2021

Ministry cover Stooges

Ministry Unleash Cover of The Stooges' "Search and Destroy": Stream

August 20, 2021

neil young the official bootleg series carnegie hall 1970 live album

Neil Young Announces Bootleg Recording of His 1970 Carnegie Hall Performance

August 20, 2021

exodus new album persona non grata

Exodus Announce New Album, Unveil Single "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)": Stream

August 20, 2021

 

big boi sleepy brown the big sleep is over new song single music video listen stream

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Unveil New Song "The Big Sleep Is Over": Stream

August 20, 2021

young thug tick tock new song video stream

Young Thug Unleashes New Single "Tick Tock": Stream

August 20, 2021

flag day ost official soundtrack sean penn eddie vedder olivia cat power glen hansard

Flag Day Soundtrack Features Eddie and Olivia Vedder, Cat Power, Glen Hansard: Stream

August 20, 2021

duff mckagan daughter grace mckagan one you love

Grace McKagan Premieres Video for New Song “One You Love”: Stream

August 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Des Rocs Drops New Song "Imaginary Friends": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale