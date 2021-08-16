Menu
Disclosure Release New Single “In My Arms”: Stream

The first of five new tracks set to arrive this week

Disclosure, photo by Hollie Fernando
August 16, 2021 | 1:01pm ET

    Disclosure have unveiled their latest track, “In My Arms,” as they kick off a weeklong rollout of new material.

    Much like they did ahead of last year’s Ecstasy EP, the British electronic duo will be dropping a new song every day this week. Following “In My Arms,” fans can expect to hear “Seduction,” “Another Level,” “It’s Happening,” and “Never Enough” over the next four days.

    Commenting in a press statement, Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence explained how the new material was inspired by the hopeful return of people gathering around music again:

    “The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalise a very fractured & uncertain dance music scene & club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months. While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021, hope began to glimmer on the horizon for producers & DJs that we may soon be able to gather together again, dancing & listening to music as one, participating in something larger than ourselves. So we asked each other… what would we want to hear in those moments? What does that first moment back in a club sound like? What does walking into Shangri-la, Glasto at 2 a.m. feel like again? What does a headline show at Reading look like after all the difficulties 2020 brought on our whole industry? With all these questions unanswered & with the possibility that any of these events may actually be allowed to take place, we set to work on creating something that might fit one of those magical moments some of us have been longing to participate in again.”

    Take a listen to Disclosure’s “In My Arms” (both in full and a radio edit) below, and stay tuned for the rest of the new songs.

    After dropping Ectasy in February 2020, Disclosure released their first full-length in five years, August’s Energy. They also shared their Nocturnal Chill EP compilation earlier this year.

