Disney World Announces Very Expensive LARP Experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Have you ever gone to Disney World and thought, Boy, I wish I could pretend to be a Jedi, but only with other rich people who want to play dress up? Congratulations, it’s your lucky day! Disney World has just announced a new live-action role-playing experience called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and it’s incredibly expensive.

Billed as a two-night experience for you and your group, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive and first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that allows fans with deep pockets to basically live out their intergalactic daydreams. Attendees can experience hyperspeed in a launch pod, chill on the glamorous Halcyon Starcruiser, operate the ship’s navigation and defense systems under the crew’s guidance, test their lightsaber skills using 3D technology, and enjoy first-class cuisine in lavish lounges and dining rooms.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is like nothing else you’ve ever experienced: part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game — and yet so much more,” reads the website. “Step off the launch pod and into your own epic Star Wars story, one where you decide your fate. While your story unfolds, you’ll have the power to choose your path. Will you follow the rule of the First Order or join the Resistance in a secret plot? Strike a bargain with a gang of smugglers or sit back, sip a cocktail and watch it all from a safe distance?”

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes a two-night stay in a cabin or suite; food and nonalcoholic beverages on the Starcruiser; a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations; ongoing, interactive entertainment “where choices determine your experience;” admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge; valet parking; and an exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser databand.

Prices start at the low, low price of $4,809 for two guests per cabin, $5,299 for three guests per cabin, or $5,999 for four guests per cabin. Keep in mind, those are just the costs for the “Standard Cabin,” aka the smallest and least decked-out of the rooms available. You can also stay in a “Galaxy Class Suite” or a “Grand Captain Suite.” Unsurprisingly, those two currently don’t have cost estimates listed because their exorbitantly expensive price tags are probably off-putting for many Star Wars fans who dream of getting to do this type of thing.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is scheduled to open at Walt Disney World Resort sometime in 2022. That gives you plenty of time to save up for this experience, the rental car costs, the roundtrip flights, and anything else at Disney World, right?

Taking into consideration Disney’s stacked Star Wars schedule for the years to come, it seems like there could be new characters added to this simulation over time. After all, they recently announced the cast for their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series and outlined plans for the aptly titled Lando. Plus, there’s also a Rogue One prequel focused on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, new animated series including A Droid Story, the Patty Jenkins-directed movie Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, and an untitled project by Taika Waititi. Oh yeah, and Jon Favreau is working on The Mandalorian offshoot The Book of Boba Fett, too.