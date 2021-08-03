Dizzee Rascal Charged with Assault in London

Dizzee Rascal, a pioneer of UK grime that influenced modern British hip-hop, has been charged with assault following an incident in south London that left a woman with minor injuries.

London’s Metropolitan Police released a statement earlier today about Dylan Kwabena Mills, Dizzee Rascal’s birth name. “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June,” it reads. “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

Dizzee Rascal was arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault, but he was later released on bail. According to the Associated Press, he’s now expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in south London on September 3rd. Police did not provide further details about what exactly happened, how the victim is related to the rapper, or why it took nearly two months for them to formally charge Mills.

Dizzee Rascal is largerly recognized as a legend within the British hip-hop community for his crucial contributions to the origin of and growth of UK grime. His debuted album Boy in da Corner won the 2003 Mercury Prize. He released E3 AF, his sixth studio full-length, last year to positive reviews. He was also honored with a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2020 for his services to music.