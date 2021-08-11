Dolly Parton to Release Novel and Companion Album Next Year

From music to modeling to activism and beyond, Dolly Parton has done just about everything in life, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped trying new things. In fact, the country legend just revealed that she’s writing her first-ever novel (!) about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. Even better, Parton plans on releasing it next year along with a companion album of new music.

Entitled Run, Rose, Run, the 448-book is co-written by bestselling author James Patterson. Accompanying it is a full-length LP with songs based on its characters and situations. “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @JP_Books,” tweeted Parton. “I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

According to Patterson’s website, Run, Rose, Run is a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, determined to do whatever it takes to survive. “She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run,” reads the book’s description. “Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

Run, Rose, Run is scheduled to hit shelves on March 7th, 2022. Pre-orders are currently ongoing over at Patterson’s website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound, and as always your local independent bookstore.

This may be Parton’s first fiction novel, but it technically isn’t her first time writing a book or professing her love of literature. Last year alone, she released her autobiography Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and started a weekly YouTube series called “Goodnight with Dolly” where she reads children’s books to help kids bored at home.

Whether she’s helping fans through words and lyrics or with literally life-saving vaccines and actions, there’s no denying Dolly Parton is bettering the world one step at a time. In due time, maybe her upcoming novel could help do the same.

