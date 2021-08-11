Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dolly Parton to Release Novel and Companion Album Next Year

Run, Rose, Run is co-written by bestselling author James Patterson and is set for release in March 2022.

Dolly Parton reading
Dolly Parton, photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 11, 2021 | 5:08pm ET

    From music to modeling to activism and beyond, Dolly Parton has done just about everything in life, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped trying new things. In fact, the country legend just revealed that she’s writing her first-ever novel (!) about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. Even better, Parton plans on releasing it next year along with a companion album of new music.

    Entitled Run, Rose, Run, the 448-book is co-written by bestselling author James Patterson. Accompanying it is a full-length LP with songs based on its characters and situations. “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @JP_Books,” tweeted Parton. “I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

    According to Patterson’s website, Run, Rose, Run is a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, determined to do whatever it takes to survive. “She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run,” reads the book’s description. “Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Run, Rose, Run is scheduled to hit shelves on March 7th, 2022. Pre-orders are currently ongoing over at Patterson’s website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound, and as always your local independent bookstore.

    This may be Parton’s first fiction novel, but it technically isn’t her first time writing a book or professing her love of literature. Last year alone, she released her autobiography Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and started a weekly YouTube series called “Goodnight with Dolly” where she reads children’s books to help kids bored at home.

    dolly parton recreates classic playboy bunny outfit photo shoot husband's birthday
     Editor's Pick
    Dolly Parton Recreates Classic Playboy Bunny Look for Husband’s Birthday

    Whether she’s helping fans through words and lyrics or with literally life-saving vaccines and actions, there’s no denying Dolly Parton is bettering the world one step at a time. In due time, maybe her upcoming novel could help do the same.

Latest Stories

dead and company covid-19 covid coronavirus protocols 2021 tour vaccination

Dead & Company Announce Strict COVID-19 Guidelines for 2021 Tour

August 11, 2021

Kaytranada 2021 tour dates North American concerts live show gig ticket concert tickets, photo by Liam MacRae

Kaytranada Announces 2021 North American Tour

August 11, 2021

whitney announce 2021 US tour dates

Whitney Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

August 11, 2021

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream

Injury Reserve Announce Sophomore Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, Drop "Knees": Stream

August 11, 2021

 

the replacements announce sorry ma forgot to take out the trash 40th anniversary deluxe edition

The Replacements Announce Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash Deluxe Reissue

August 11, 2021

sublime $5 dollar at the door comic book graphic novel z2 comics

Take a First Look at the New Sublime Comic Book $5.00 at the Door: Exclusive

August 11, 2021

Fueled By Ramen

The Re-Heating of Fueled By Ramen: 25 Years Later, Artists Still Come First

August 11, 2021

lala lala color of the pool music video new single stream north american tour dates

Lala Lala Drops "Color of the Pool," Announces North American Tour: Stream

August 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dolly Parton to Release Novel and Companion Album Next Year

Menu Shop Search Sale