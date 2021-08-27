Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Drake Unveils Certified Lover Boy Release Date On SportsCenter for Some Reason

"CLB September 3rd," the announcement read

drake certified lover boy sportscenter release date album
Drake, photo by Killian Young
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 27, 2021 | 10:49am ET

    With all the creativity of someone who watched two episodes of Mr. Robot, smoked a blunt, and switched to ESPN, Drake has announced the release date of his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy with a commercial that pretended to “hack” into a Friday episode of SportsCenter. If it is indeed Drake — although there aren’t many stars with the clout to deal with SportsCenter who also have upcoming projects initialed “CLB” — the record will finally arrive on September 3rd.

    As footage of college athletes flashed across the screen, and as the host promised to “Tick it off on SportsCenter a.m.,” the broadcast was seemingly interrupted by grainy video of hooded man holding up a cardboard sign reading “September.” The regular program returned with Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani launching a home run, before cutting out again with digitally distorted audio. This time the full sign was visible: “CLB September 3rd.” Check it out below.

    The follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy was initially announced for last January. But it’s been delayed several times, perhaps because Drake caught COVID-19, an experience that he said made his hair grow “weird.” He’s tided fans over with mixtapes and EPs, including March’s Scary Hours 2for which Drake set a record as the first artist to debut three songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s top three.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It hasn’t been formally announced, but September 3rd could also be the release date for Kanye West’s new album Donda. It’s long been rumored that Ye is hoping to set up a hip-hop clash of the titans, and he recently reignited his feud with Drake, saying, “You will never recover from this, I promise you.” He followed that up by doxxing Drake’s home address. Yikes. As corny as the SportsCenter reveal might be, at least Drake isn’t promoting homophobes and sexual predators.

Latest Stories

Chvrches Screen Violence

CHVRCHES on New Album Screen Violence and "Making Shows Happen Safely" When They Head Back on Tour

August 27, 2021

Halsey Easier Than Lying

Song of the Week: Halsey Delivers an Explosive Pop-Punk Jam in "Easier than Lying"

and August 27, 2021

GRIP I Died for This stream album new music video Eminem label debut GRIP and Eminem, photo via Instagram/@grip

GRIP Drops Debut Album I Died for This!? on Eminem's Label: Stream

August 27, 2021

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

August 27, 2021

 

Family Ties Baby Keem Kendrick Lamar

Rap Song of the Week: Kendrick Lamar Issues a Warning Shot on Baby Keem's "Family Ties"

August 27, 2021

neil young concerts covid-19 super spreader

Neil Young on COVID-Era Concerts: "These Are Super-Spreader Events"

August 27, 2021

kyle meredith with aaron dessner big red machine the national taylor swift

Aaron Dessner on Big Red Machine, The National’s Future, and Working with Taylor Swift

August 27, 2021

afghanistan girls music school the miraculous love kids escape taliban help

Afghanistan Music School for Girls Appeals for Help Escaping the Taliban

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Drake Unveils Certified Lover Boy Release Date On SportsCenter for Some Reason

Menu Shop Search Sale