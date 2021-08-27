Drake Unveils Certified Lover Boy Release Date On SportsCenter for Some Reason

With all the creativity of someone who watched two episodes of Mr. Robot, smoked a blunt, and switched to ESPN, Drake has announced the release date of his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy with a commercial that pretended to “hack” into a Friday episode of SportsCenter. If it is indeed Drake — although there aren’t many stars with the clout to deal with SportsCenter who also have upcoming projects initialed “CLB” — the record will finally arrive on September 3rd.

As footage of college athletes flashed across the screen, and as the host promised to “Tick it off on SportsCenter a.m.,” the broadcast was seemingly interrupted by grainy video of hooded man holding up a cardboard sign reading “September.” The regular program returned with Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani launching a home run, before cutting out again with digitally distorted audio. This time the full sign was visible: “CLB September 3rd.” Check it out below.

The follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy was initially announced for last January. But it’s been delayed several times, perhaps because Drake caught COVID-19, an experience that he said made his hair grow “weird.” He’s tided fans over with mixtapes and EPs, including March’s Scary Hours 2, for which Drake set a record as the first artist to debut three songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s top three.

It hasn’t been formally announced, but September 3rd could also be the release date for Kanye West’s new album Donda. It’s long been rumored that Ye is hoping to set up a hip-hop clash of the titans, and he recently reignited his feud with Drake, saying, “You will never recover from this, I promise you.” He followed that up by doxxing Drake’s home address. Yikes. As corny as the SportsCenter reveal might be, at least Drake isn’t promoting homophobes and sexual predators.

DRAKE CLB SEPTEMBER 3RD TEASER STRAIGHT FROM @SportsCenter 🦉 pic.twitter.com/x9cwy0vHQX — Kourkis (@Kourkis28) August 27, 2021