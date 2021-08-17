Menu
Drake Had COVID-19, Says It Made His Hair Grow “Weird”

"I had Covid," he wrote, "That shit grew in weird I had to start again"

Drake, image via Instagram
August 17, 2021 | 2:33pm ET

