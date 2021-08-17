Drake Had COVID-19, Says It Made His Hair Grow “Weird”

Drake’s hairline started from the bottom, now it’s “weird.” But as he explained to fans dragging him on Instagram, his follicle foibles only began after he contracted COVID-19.

The revelation came after Drizzy posted a pic of himself in the booth on his Instagram stories. A few commenters pointed out that the shaved heart above his left eye was looking a little rough, with some opining that the shape seemed less cardiovascular than testicular. Drake defended himself in the comments.

“I had Covid,” he wrote, “That shit grew in weird I had to start again.” He added, “it’s coming back don’t diss.”

The superstar rapper offered no other details regarding his bout with the novel coronavirus. But it’s fair to wonder if a brief illness could be at least partially responsible for the delay of his new album Certified Lover Boy, which was supposed to drop in January. Still, he’s kept busy in 2021. His EP Scary Hours 2 EP landed in March, allowing Drake to set a record as the first artist to debut three songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s top three. He recently contributed tracks to new projects by Young Thug, DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, and Migos, and over the summer he launched a new 2,500 seat venue with Live Nation.