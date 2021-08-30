Drake Fans Vandalize Kanye West’s Childhood Home

As the feud between Drake and Kanye West intensifies, fans have now entered the fray. Over the weekend, the latter’s childhood home was vandalized by fans of the Certified Lover Boy rapper.

According to a report by TMZ, the incident occurred over the weekend, when photos surfaced of signs placed outside the South Chicago home reading “4544 BURNT OUT,’ “F**K JUSTIN LABOY,” AND “CLB coming soon.”

While the first sign references Drake’s guest verse on Trippie Redd’s new single “Betrayal,” where calls his fellow rapper “burnt out,” the second takes aim at social media influencer Justin LaBoy, who’s been on the cutting edge in delivering news surrounding West’s newly-released LP Donda in recent weeks. And the third, of course, is promoting Drake’s upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, of which he unveiled the September 3rd release date on Friday.

Speaking of Donda, West’s childhood home also ties into the project, as he constructed a recreation of the dwelling for his latest listening party for the long-delayed album inside Chicago’s Soldier Field. (In fact, he even brought Marilyn Manson and DaBaby onto the steps of the recreated house during the event — which didn’t require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from attendees — before lighting himself on fire.)

Check out a photo of the pro-Drake signs on the steps of ‘Ye’s childhood home below.

Of course, this latest stunt by fans follows West briefly posting — and then deleting — Drake’s home address in Toronto on Instagram. In response to Drake’s Trippie Redd verse, he also publicly shared a look at an ominous text thread directed to the rapper and fellow nemesis Pusha T, which featured a screengrab of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker along with the lines, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

There had been rumors that Kanye intended to drop Donda on the same day as Certified Lover Boy, but on Sunday Donda was released to the masses. Kanye later claimed it was done so without his permission. Whether or not that’s true, we can say with confidence that Donda is Kanye’s best album in years.

Kanye West's childhood home is vandalized by Drake fans pic.twitter.com/ZsgxRPE7QN — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) August 28, 2021