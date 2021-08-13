Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dream Theater Unleash New Song “The Alien” as First Single from Upcoming Album: Stream

The band's forthcoming album A View from the Top of the World arrives October 28th

dream theater the alien video
Dream Theater (photo by Rayon Richards)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 13, 2021 | 11:12am ET

    Dream Theater have unveiled the music video for their new song “The Alien.” It’s the first music we’ve heard from the prog metal band’s forthcoming album, A View from the Top of the World, out October 28th.

    In typical Dream Theater fashion, the song stretches out across nine-plus minutes and weaves a tapestry of hooks, proggy changeups, and impressive instrumental prowess. The production is especially clear, giving full emphasis to the band members’ individual performances.

    According to guitarist John Petrucci, it was only fitting for “The Alien” to be the lead single and album opener, as it was the first track composed after the band members reconvened following months of lockdown.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It’s the first one we wrote together,” Petrucci said via a press statement. “It gives people a window into what it was like when we initially met up after all of those months off. It has the adventure, the untraditional structure, the heaviness, and the hooks. It really set the tone for the album.”

    Petrucci also revealed the origins of the song’s sci-fi lyrics, written by vocalist James LaBrie.  “James wrote the lyrics about the idea of terraforming and looking beyond our Earth for alternative settlements,” Petrucci said. “Since we’re going beyond our planet, ‘The Alien’ turns out to be us. I thought it was a cool and creative lyric by James.” Never ones to skimp on cinematic production values, a 2001: A Space Odyssey-style music video provides the appropriate visual supplement.

    A View from the Top of the World was recorded at the band’s own “DTHQ” studio in New York following the postponement of its 2020 tour in support of 2019’s Distance Over Time. The LP was produced by Petrucci and engineered by James “Jimmy T” Meslin, who also provided additional production. Andy Sneap mixed and mastered the recordings.

    Advertisement

    dream theater new album 2021 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Dream Theater Announce New Album and Fall 2021 US Tour

    Dream Theater will return to the road shortly after the release of the new album. The band’s “Top of the World Tour” kicks off on October 28th in Mesa, Arizona, and runs through a December 14th date in St. Petersburg, Florida. Arch Echo will provide support. Get tickets to via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-order Dream Theater’s new album A View from the Top of the World here. Watch the video for “The Alien” below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

wednesday share new album twin plagues stream

Wednesday Share New Album Twin Plagues: Stream

August 13, 2021

Jeris Johnson Going Ghost Video

Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video "Going Ghost": Exclusive

August 13, 2021

Dead Sara new song Heroes

Dead Sara Release Fiery New Song "Heroes": Stream

August 13, 2021

boldy james the alchemist bo jackson new album stream listen

Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Bo Jackson: Stream

August 13, 2021

 

denzel curry the game new single madden nfl '22

Denzel Curry Drops New Single "The Game": Stream

August 13, 2021

Mallory Merk Counterparts

Mallory Merk Breaks Down New EP Counterparts Track by Track: Exclusive

August 13, 2021

j balvin jose new album que locura new song stream

J Balvin Announces New Album José, Shares "Que Locura": Stream

August 13, 2021

Pell Dave B Flight Floating While Dreaming II FWD II album new song video

Pell Announces New Album, Enlists Dave B for Lead Single "Flight": Stream

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dream Theater Unleash New Song "The Alien" as First Single from Upcoming Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale