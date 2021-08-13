Dream Theater Unleash New Song “The Alien” as First Single from Upcoming Album: Stream

Dream Theater have unveiled the music video for their new song “The Alien.” It’s the first music we’ve heard from the prog metal band’s forthcoming album, A View from the Top of the World, out October 28th.

In typical Dream Theater fashion, the song stretches out across nine-plus minutes and weaves a tapestry of hooks, proggy changeups, and impressive instrumental prowess. The production is especially clear, giving full emphasis to the band members’ individual performances.

According to guitarist John Petrucci, it was only fitting for “The Alien” to be the lead single and album opener, as it was the first track composed after the band members reconvened following months of lockdown.

Advertisement

Related Video

“It’s the first one we wrote together,” Petrucci said via a press statement. “It gives people a window into what it was like when we initially met up after all of those months off. It has the adventure, the untraditional structure, the heaviness, and the hooks. It really set the tone for the album.”

Petrucci also revealed the origins of the song’s sci-fi lyrics, written by vocalist James LaBrie. “James wrote the lyrics about the idea of terraforming and looking beyond our Earth for alternative settlements,” Petrucci said. “Since we’re going beyond our planet, ‘The Alien’ turns out to be us. I thought it was a cool and creative lyric by James.” Never ones to skimp on cinematic production values, a 2001: A Space Odyssey-style music video provides the appropriate visual supplement.

A View from the Top of the World was recorded at the band’s own “DTHQ” studio in New York following the postponement of its 2020 tour in support of 2019’s Distance Over Time. The LP was produced by Petrucci and engineered by James “Jimmy T” Meslin, who also provided additional production. Andy Sneap mixed and mastered the recordings.

Advertisement

Dream Theater will return to the road shortly after the release of the new album. The band’s “Top of the World Tour” kicks off on October 28th in Mesa, Arizona, and runs through a December 14th date in St. Petersburg, Florida. Arch Echo will provide support. Get tickets to via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order Dream Theater’s new album A View from the Top of the World here. Watch the video for “The Alien” below.

Advertisement