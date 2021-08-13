Dua Lipa and Elton John Unveil New Collaboration “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”: Stream

Dua Lipa and Elton John have teamed up for their sparkling new single “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix).” Watch the accompanying video below.

On their duet, the superstars take turns interpolating lyrics from some of Sir Elton’s greatest hits, including 1972’s “Rocket Man” and 1989’s “Sacrifice.” “Cold, cold heart/ Hard done by you/ Some things lookin’ better, baby,” the legendary singer-songwriter croons over Australian electronic band Pnau‘s disco-inspired beat, leading the young pop star to respond, “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time/ ‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find.”

“The last 18 months have been hard, but being off the road has meant that I’ve actually had time to get back to my roots as a session player and collaborate with some wonderful artists,” Elton John said in a statement. “And having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely has been incredible. She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas. The energy she brought to ‘Cold Heart’ just blew my mind.”

Lipa added, “Ever since we first “met” online, we totally clicked. Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour – a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to collaborate on this track with him. It’s so very special, with some of my very favourite Elton John classic songs combined – I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can’t wait to hear it everywhere this summer.”

“Setting a stage for the two greatest performers in the world today Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa, we knew we had to go in deep, take them into our world, the psychedelic lazer black lit club,” Pnau said. “Where all of us can meet on the dance floor, forget the outside and lose ourselves in the healing waters of music and love eternal.”

The song comes with a trippy video from animator and director Raman Djafari, and you can check it out below.

Of course, “Cold Heart” isn’t the first time that John and Lipa have duetted together. Back in March, they took the stage together at John’s annual Oscars viewing party, performing each other’s hit songs while he accompanied them on the piano.

Both Dua and Sir Elton have found themselves embroiled in the scandal over DaBaby’s recent homophobic tirade as of late, with the former distancing herself from her “Levitating” collaborator and the latter also condemning the rapper’s uneducated statements.

Meanwhile, Lipa also contributed to Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album Faith — on album cut “Demeanor” — while John announced the final round of dates for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour back in June, before collaborating with Miley Cyrus on her star-studded cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”

